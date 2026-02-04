Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today reaffirmed the value of solar-powered orbital infrastructure, citing rising global investment and active international demonstrations, along with recent public comments by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, as further support for the importance of solar power in orbit and the growing commercial potential of space-based solar power (SBSP).

In a widely shared post on X, Elon Musk outlined a future in which large constellations of solar-powered satellites provide continuous energy for advanced computing and space systems, noting that the growing energy demands of AI and human expansion "cannot stay on Earth" (https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1985279182004420929?utm).

Management believes the broader significance of this vision is the shift of energy-intensive infrastructure into orbit, where abundant solar power can be captured without competing for land, water, or grid capacity on Earth. By moving power generation into space, space-based solar power could function as a utility-scale energy source that supports Earth-based demand, improves grid resilience, and enables new industrial capabilities. Helio views growing industry attention as validation that space-based solar power is moving from concept toward commercial opportunity and strategic relevance.

Interest and investment in space-based solar infrastructure are increasing worldwide. Japan's OHISAMA initiative and related missions are actively testing wireless transmission of solar energy from space to Earth, demonstrating tangible progress toward practical SBSP deployment (https://ratedpower.com/blog/japan-solar-power-from-space/). In parallel, research and modeling from institutions such as King's College London, along with NASA-derived studies, suggest that SBSP could supply up to 80 % of global renewable energy demand by providing continuous, utility-scale power that ground-based systems alone cannot deliver (https://www.kcl.ac.uk/news/solar-panels-in-space-could-cut-europes-renewable-energy-needs-by-80). Ongoing technology development efforts in Japan and Europe focused on advanced space solar arrays and satellite power systems further underscore that SBSP is moving beyond theory into an area of active engineering, testing, and early demonstration.

Unlike many early-stage startups, Helio Corporation delivers flight-proven engineering, systems integration, and mission-ready systems that are operating in space today. Since 2018, Helio has delivered hardware and systems supporting NASA, European Space Agency, Firefly Aerospace, and Honeybee Robotics on missions ranging from Earth orbit to deep space, helping reduce risk and accelerate time to operational capability. As global attention on orbital energy infrastructure intensifies, Helio believes successful commercial deployment of space-based solar power will depend on systems engineering excellence, proven hardware performance, and operational experience in space.

"As energy demand grows on Earth and in space, space-based solar power is moving from concept to execution," said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. "Elon Musk's recent comments reflect a broader understanding that solar power in orbit can deliver reliable energy at meaningful scale. With hardware already operating in space, Helio is positioned to convert this momentum into operational, commercial systems that support real-world energy needs."

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

