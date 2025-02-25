Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras" or the "Company") will be giving two presentations at the Prospectors and Developers conference this year - a corporate presentation open to all registrants and a technical presentation on the LDS Project, open to registrants with an all-access pass.

Lavras Gold encourages participants to stop by and chat with senior management and view core from the Fazenda do Posto discovery and from the Butiá deposit, two of the ten gold targets drilled at the LDS Project near the town of Lavras do Sul in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil.

CEO Michael Durose, CFO Hemdat Sawh and VP Investor Relations Naomi Nemeth will be on hand at the Investors Exchange Booth #2831 from Sunday March 2 to Wednesday March 5.

Lavras Gold, CEO, Michael Durose, will be presenting in the following sessions:

Corporate Presentation

Presentation date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Overall session time: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Lavras Gold presentation time: 2:31 PM

Presentation duration: 10 minutes

Session/commodity name: Gold 3

Session location: Investment Hub theatre

Technical Presentation

Presentation date: Wednesday March 5

Presentation time: 11:15 - 11:30am

Length of presentation: 15 minutes

Location: Room 717

Note: This presentation will be posted to the Lavras Gold website following the PDAC conference.

PDAC Registration: https://pdac.ca/convention-2025

About the LDS Project in Southern Brazil

The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 29 mineral rights covering approximately 23,000 hectares.

The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits, Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured & Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with 188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

