Toronto, Ontario and Luxembourg, Luxembourg--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) and Clearstream Banking S.A. (Clearstream), the international central securities depository of Deutsche Börse Group, are pleased with the Bank of Canada's decision to utilize the Canadian Collateral Management Service (CCMS).

Developed by TMX Group and Clearstream, the CCMS facilitates the optimization and collateralization of securities finance activities throughout the Canadian market. The CCMS provides exclusive domestic tri-party repo capabilities to increase repo market liquidity.

The CCMS streamlines and simplifies end-to-end domestic collateral management activities, thereby unlocking trapped collateral and improving collateral mobility for repo, securities lending and margin for derivatives activities.

The participation of the central bank in domestic tri-party operations is both a globally accepted standard and a key facilitator for the broader market. The Bank of Canada joining the CCMS is a significant step towards further strengthening Canada's financial markets ecosystem and aligning to global standards.

Toni Gravelle, Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada, said: "The Bank of Canada is pleased to join the CCMS. Once we've updated our IT systems to onboard the new platform, the CCMS will enable us to execute our market operations with greater speed and flexibility."

Marton Szigeti, Head of Collateral, Lending & Liquidity Solutions at Clearstream, commented: "Since its launch in 2024, the CCMS has developed to be the go-to service for tri-party collateral management in Canada. The Bank of Canada deciding to join the service underlines its strategic significance for the stability, efficiency and innovative power of the country's capital markets."

Steve Everett, Head of Post Trade Innovation, TMX Group, said: "We are delighted that the Bank of Canada is joining the CCMS. This milestone modernizes, strengthens and standardizes the entire secured funding ecosystem improving market resilience, risk management and collateral mobility at scale."

For more information please read the new Bank of Canada Staff Analytical Note that describes the benefits of the CCMS for market participants and for the Bank of Canada.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

About Clearstream

Clearstream is the innovative and trusted post-trade business for the global markets. It runs the leading securities and funds servicing ecosystems of tomorrow.

The company operates the German and Luxembourg central securities depositories and an international central securities depository for the Eurobonds market. With 17 trillion Euros in assets under custody, it is one of the world's largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.

It also delivers premier fund execution, distribution, data and reporting services, covering over 50 fund markets worldwide.

Clearstream is part of Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange organisation and provider of innovative market infrastructures.

To learn more, visit us at www.clearstream.com or connect via LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242345

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited