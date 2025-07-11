Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Stephanie Gauthier, Executive Director, Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids, along with team members from Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids , joined Calgary TMX staff to open the market.





Brown Bagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) is a non-profit organization that has worked for over 30 years to ensure kids in Calgary have access to food. The BB4CK community includes dedicated volunteers, parents, school staff and donors who help to connect kids to food. With community kitchens and hundreds of volunteers assembling lunches for thousands of kids every day, the team is committed to removing barriers to food in a dignified way for any child who arrives at school without enough food in their lunch.

The Calgary Stampede is a not-for-profit community organization that preserves and celebrates western heritage, cultures and community spirit. Supported by over 2,500 passionate volunteers, their year-round events, programs and initiatives invest in youth, support agricultural programs, celebrate western culture and make a lasting economic impact in their city. The Calgary Stampede takes place from July 4-13, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta.

