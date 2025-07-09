Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2025.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and 12 in June 2024. The new listings were 25 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 326% compared to the previous month, and were up 6% compared to June 2024. The total number of financings in June 2025 was 55, compared with 41 the previous month and 56 in June 2024.

There were five new issuers on TSXV in June 2025, compared with seven in the previous month and five in June 2024. The new listings were two mining companies, one oil & gas company, one financial services company and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 80% compared to the previous month, and were up 87% compared to June 2024. There were 100 financings in June 2025, compared with 83 in the previous month and 94 in June 2024.

Toronto Stock Exchange



June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Issuers Listed 1,921 1,901 1,808 New Issuers Listed 25 25 12 IPOs 25 24 12 Graduates from TSXV 0 0 0 Issues Listed 2,570 2,549 2,469 IPO Financings Raised $73,807,675 $110,235,050 $168,156,016 Secondary Financings Raised $1,355,391,635 $693,175,298 $2,587,512,865 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,341,154,318 $81,923,725 $811,308,400 Total Financings Raised $3,770,353,628 $885,334,073 $3,566,977,281 Total Number of Financings 55 41 56 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,452,815,171,744 $5,308,651,801,156 $4,387,880,547,804

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 140 76 +84.2 IPOs 123 70 +75.7 Graduates from TSXV 4 5 -20.0 IPO Financings Raised $602,762,176 $389,295,852 +54.8 Secondary Financings Raised $4,453,774,173 $8,831,667,771 -49.6 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,431,723,683 $991,424,800 +246.1 Total Financings Raised $8,488,260,032 $10,212,388,423 -16.9 Total Number of Financings 279 232 +20.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,452,815,171,744 $4,387,880,547,804 +24.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Issuers Listed 1,803 1,808 1,893 New Issuers Listed 5 7 5 IPOs 2 1 1 Graduates to TSX 0 0 0 Issues Listed 1,871 1,874 1,967 IPO Financings Raised $11,700,115 $1,017,070 $308,500 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $269,197,607 $18,101,993 $34,323,158 Supplemental Financings Raised $447,642,173 $385,434,193 $354,811,530 Total Financings Raised $728,539,895 $404,553,256 $389,443,188 Total Number of Financings 100 83 94 Market Cap Listed Issues $105,571,504,780 $101,471,291,422 $78,565,573,363

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 22 26 -15.4 IPOs 5 9 -44.4 Graduates to TSX 4 5 -20.0 IPO Financings Raised $13,234,685 $2,954,000 +348.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $642,000,265 $344,635,903 +86.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,656,890,106 $1,645,138,568 +61.5 Total Financings Raised $3,312,125,056 $1,992,728,471 +66.2 Total Number of Financings 568 572 -0.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $105,571,504,780 $78,565,573,363 +34.4

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol 3iQ XRP ETF XRPQ BetaPro -3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SQQQ BetaPro 3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TQQQ BetaPro -3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF SSPX BetaPro 3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF TSPX Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF DMQC Evolve XRP ETF XRP Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund FCRC Franklin International Core Equity Fund FCRI Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund FCRU Harvest Apple Enhanced High Income Shares ETF APLE iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT JPMorgan US Core Active ETF JCOR NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGA NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGB NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGC Purpose XRP ETF XRPP SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF AAPU SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF AMZU SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF MSFU SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF NVDU SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF TSLU

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Adagio 2 Capital Inc. ADAD.P Atlas Energy Corp. ATLE AXO Copper Corp. AXO Bitcoin Treasury Corporation BTCT Finex Metals Ltd. FINX

