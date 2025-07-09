Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2025.
TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and 12 in June 2024. The new listings were 25 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 326% compared to the previous month, and were up 6% compared to June 2024. The total number of financings in June 2025 was 55, compared with 41 the previous month and 56 in June 2024.
There were five new issuers on TSXV in June 2025, compared with seven in the previous month and five in June 2024. The new listings were two mining companies, one oil & gas company, one financial services company and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in June 2025 increased 80% compared to the previous month, and were up 87% compared to June 2024. There were 100 financings in June 2025, compared with 83 in the previous month and 94 in June 2024.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|June 2025
|May 2025
|June 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,921
|1,901
|1,808
|New Issuers Listed
|25
|25
|12
|IPOs
|25
|24
|12
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|0
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,570
|2,549
|2,469
|IPO Financings Raised
|$73,807,675
|$110,235,050
|$168,156,016
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,355,391,635
|$693,175,298
|$2,587,512,865
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$2,341,154,318
|$81,923,725
|$811,308,400
|Total Financings Raised
|$3,770,353,628
|$885,334,073
|$3,566,977,281
|Total Number of Financings
|55
|41
|56
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,452,815,171,744
|$5,308,651,801,156
|$4,387,880,547,804
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|140
|76
|+84.2
|IPOs
|123
|70
|+75.7
|Graduates from TSXV
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$602,762,176
|$389,295,852
|+54.8
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$4,453,774,173
|$8,831,667,771
|-49.6
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,431,723,683
|$991,424,800
|+246.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$8,488,260,032
|$10,212,388,423
|-16.9
|Total Number of Financings
|279
|232
|+20.3
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,452,815,171,744
|$4,387,880,547,804
|+24.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|June 2025
|May 2025
|June 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,803
|1,808
|1,893
|New Issuers Listed
|5
|7
|5
|IPOs
|2
|1
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|0
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,871
|1,874
|1,967
|IPO Financings Raised
|$11,700,115
|$1,017,070
|$308,500
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$269,197,607
|$18,101,993
|$34,323,158
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$447,642,173
|$385,434,193
|$354,811,530
|Total Financings Raised
|$728,539,895
|$404,553,256
|$389,443,188
|Total Number of Financings
|100
|83
|94
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$105,571,504,780
|$101,471,291,422
|$78,565,573,363
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|22
|26
|-15.4
|IPOs
|5
|9
|-44.4
|Graduates to TSX
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$13,234,685
|$2,954,000
|+348.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$642,000,265
|$344,635,903
|+86.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$2,656,890,106
|$1,645,138,568
|+61.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$3,312,125,056
|$1,992,728,471
|+66.2
|Total Number of Financings
|568
|572
|-0.7
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$105,571,504,780
|$78,565,573,363
|+34.4
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during June 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|3iQ XRP ETF
|XRPQ
|BetaPro -3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF
|SQQQ
|BetaPro 3x Nasdaq-100 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF
|TQQQ
|BetaPro -3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bear Alternative ETF
|SSPX
|BetaPro 3x S&P 500 Daily Leveraged Bull Alternative ETF
|TSPX
|Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF
|DMQC
|Evolve XRP ETF
|XRP
|Franklin Canadian Core Equity Fund
|FCRC
|Franklin International Core Equity Fund
|FCRI
|Franklin U.S. Core Equity Fund
|FCRU
|Harvest Apple Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|APLE
|iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF
|XSMB
|iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XTOH
|iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF
|XTOT
|JPMorgan US Core Active ETF
|JCOR
|NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGA
|NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGB
|NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund
|NTGC
|Purpose XRP ETF
|XRPP
|SavvyLong (2X) AAPL ETF
|AAPU
|SavvyLong (2X) AMZN ETF
|AMZU
|SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF
|ALPU
|SavvyLong (2X) MSFT ETF
|MSFU
|SavvyLong (2X) NVDA ETF
|NVDU
|SavvyLong (2X) TSLA ETF
|TSLU
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Adagio 2 Capital Inc.
|ADAD.P
|Atlas Energy Corp.
|ATLE
|AXO Copper Corp.
|AXO
|Bitcoin Treasury Corporation
|BTCT
|Finex Metals Ltd.
|FINX
