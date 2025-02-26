BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (BUD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.220 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.891 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.Excluding items, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA reported adjusted earnings of $1.770 billion or $0.88 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $14.841 billion from $14.473 billion last year.Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.220 Bln. vs. $1.891 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $14.841 Bln vs. $14.473 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX