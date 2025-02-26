BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported fourth quarter net profit of 4.182 billion euros compared to a net loss of 1.035 billion in the same quarter last year. Loss from financial activities was 172 million euros compared to loss of 4.399 billion euros in the prior year.Profit after income taxes from continuing operation climbed to 6.571 billion euros from 20 million euros in the prior year.Adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter was 2.346 billion euros compared to 1.826 billion euros in the previous year. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share rose to 0.48 euros from 0.37 euros in the prior year.Adjusted EBITDA AL was 10.632 billion euros up from 10.009 billion euros in the previous year.Net revenues for the fourth quarter grew to 30.932 billion euros from 29.369 billion in the prior year.Deutsche Telekom said its Board of Management will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting on April 9, 2025 the distribution of a dividend of 0.90 euros per dividend-bearing share, up from 0.77 euros in the prior year.For 2025, Deutsche Telekom announced a further share buy-back program of up to 2 billion euros, which started on January 3, 2025.For 2025, the company expect to post the year-on-year trends, assuming a comparable consolidated group and constant exchange rates (U.S. dollar exchange rate of USD 1.08). Revenue is expected to increase in 2025, along with service revenue.Adjusted EBITDA AL is expected to be around 44.9 billion euros in 2025. In the reporting year, adjusted EBITDA AL totaled 43.0 billion euros.The company anticipates earnings per share, adjusted for special factors, of around 2.00 euros in 2025, based on the sound expected business development. It expects to see adjusted earnings per share increase sharply in 2026.The company projects a slight decrease in profit/loss from operations (EBIT) in 2025 on account of the impairment reversal that was recognized as a special factor in 2024 on FCC licenses held by T Mobile US. It expects a sharp increase in 2026. Expected EBIT will benefit overall from the trend in adjusted EBITDA AL.Earnings per share, adjusted for special factors, is expected to amount to around 2.5 euros in 2027.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX