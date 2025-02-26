Metacon AB: Metacon publishes Year-end report for 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 has been one of the most eventful and successful years in Metacon's history. In 2024, we increased our order intake compared to the previous year by almost a factor of 5, from EUR 4,2 million in 2023 to EUR 19.8 million. We have worked hard to scale up our organization, continued to invest in product development and established new collaborations to meet market demand. Through these initiatives, we have now laid the foundation for our future growth, strengthened our competitiveness and moved from managing small-scale projects to designing, leading and delivering large-scale electrolysis projects.

Quarter October-December 2024

Revenues amounted to SEK 16,8 (1,4) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -33,4 (-17,4) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -36,3 (-20,6) million.

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -38,5 (-24,4) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0,05 (-0,07)

Period January-December 2024

Revenues amounted to SEK 42,8 (67,2) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -123,0 (-62,1) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -134,2 (-73,4) million.

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -137,9 (-77,8) million.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0,21 (-0,07)

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the 2024 financial year.

Events during and after the quarter

On October 15, 2024, it is announced that the board of Metacon has decided on a rights issue of approximately SEK 138 million, which was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on November 15.

On December 10, 2024, Metacon will publish the final outcome of the rights issue.

On December 16, 2024, the result of the conversion of warrants in series T01 after the rights issue will be published.

On January 29, 2025, Metacon increased its holding in Pherousa through a minor investment in shares in a new share issue.

Contact

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862 mattias.jansson@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 26 February 2025.

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free 'green' hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | På LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

