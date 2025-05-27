Metacon AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ), reg. no. 556724-1616 (the "Company" or "Metacon"), has held its Annual General Meeting today, on 27 May 2025, at Metacon at Stationsgatan 12 in Uppsala. At the meeting, resolutions were made on the following.

Adoption of the accounts and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the Company and the Group for 2024. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of profit

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the result for the year shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of Board members shall be four without deputies and that the Company shall have one auditor and one deputy auditor.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Ingemar Andersson, Christer Nygren, Mats W Lundberg and Thomas Nygren as Board members and to re-elect Ingemar Andersson as Chairman, all for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Tomas Nöjd as the Company's auditor with Camilla Beijron as deputy auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that an annual Board remuneration of SEK 300,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 150,000 to each of the other Board members.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution regarding incentive program to employees and key individuals

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to implement an incentive program for employees and key individuals in the group. The incentive program comprises of a new issuance of a maximum of 32,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new share in the Company during the period from 1 July 2027 until and including 1 August 2027. More information regarding the incentive program can be found in the notice of the Annual General Meeting which was published on 25 April 2025.

Resolution regarding incentive program to the board of directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal by certain larger shareholders, to implement an incentive program for the Board of Directors. The incentive program comprises of a new issuance of a maximum of 8,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new share in the Company during the period from 1 July 2027 until and including 1 August 2027. More information regarding the incentive program can be found in the notice to the Annual General Meeting which was published on 25 April 2025.

Authorisation to issue new shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions, resolve to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The authorisation shall include the right to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights and the right to resolve on issues to be paid by way of cash consideration, non-cash consideration or by way of set-off. The Company's share capital and the number of shares may, by virtue of the authorisation, increase by a maximum amount and number of shares, respectively, that falls within the limits of the Articles of Association.

