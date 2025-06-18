Anzeige
WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
18.06.25 | 08:13
0,020 Euro
-5,12 % -0,001
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0190,03115:39
18.06.2025 13:54 Uhr
Metacon AB: Metacon announces subscription in the warrant program resolved at the Annual General Meeting on May 27

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon has successfully completed subscription and received payment in the warrant program resolved by the Annual General Meeting on May 27. There has been great interest and the Board of Directors and management have chosen to subscribe for all warrants allocated to these groups.

The background is that the Annual General Meeting resolved to implement the incentive program presented by the Board of Directors. The subscription period for the warrants ran between 27-30 May, and payment has now been received for all subscribed warrants. The Board of Directors was allotted 8,000,000 warrants and the management 14,400,000 warrants - all of which have been subscribed. A high subscription rate was also obtained among other employees.

For more information about the warrant program, see press release from May 27, 2025.

For further information, please contact: Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, info@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. Within the Electrolysis business unit and in close collaboration with world-leading PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area in the clean transport sector. The products in the Reforming business unit are based on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology, which generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products takes place within the wholly-owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece with a focus on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For more information, see:
www.metacon.com X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-announces-subscription-in-the-warrant-program-resolved-at-the-annual-general-meeting-on-may-,c4166154

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4166154/3513164.pdf

Metacon Warrants Outcome 2025-06-18 EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-announces-subscription-in-the-warrant-program-resolved-at-the-annual-general-meeting-on-may-27-302485136.html

