Metacon AB: Metacon receives order for HIWAR technology evaluation for chemical production from a global chemicals leader

Metacon has through its subsidiary Metacon SA, Patras, Greece received an order for a technical feasibility study from a US-based global leader in the chemical manufacturing industry. Contract value is EUR 210 000.

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of the study is to explore alternative ways to produce high-value chemical compounds, while minimizing or eliminating carbon dioxide or other undesired emissions. The primary aim of the project is to evaluate the suitability of Metacon's HIWAR® reactor for making certain chemical production processes more efficient. HIWAR® is a reactor technology developed by Metacon's subsidiary Metacon SA and originally used in other applications such as hydrogen production from catalytic steam reforming of biogas (methane), ethanol or ammonia cracking. The reactor technology will be specifically adapted to match different testing parameters and operating conditions as set out in the study.

"I am excited to see that we could have new big markets for our technology, completely outside of the current applications in hydrogen, and that this global chemicals leader shows interest in our core technology", commented Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

For further information please contact Christer Wikner, on 0707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 4 June 2025, 22:35 CEST.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transports.

The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is conducted within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

