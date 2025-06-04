Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214 | Ticker-Symbol: M16
Frankfurt
04.06.25 | 09:17
0,009 Euro
+4,60 % +0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METACON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METACON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0100,02322:47
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 22:30 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metacon AB: Metacon receives order for HIWAR technology evaluation for chemical production from a global chemicals leader

Metacon has through its subsidiary Metacon SA, Patras, Greece received an order for a technical feasibility study from a US-based global leader in the chemical manufacturing industry. Contract value is EUR 210 000.

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of the study is to explore alternative ways to produce high-value chemical compounds, while minimizing or eliminating carbon dioxide or other undesired emissions. The primary aim of the project is to evaluate the suitability of Metacon's HIWAR® reactor for making certain chemical production processes more efficient. HIWAR® is a reactor technology developed by Metacon's subsidiary Metacon SA and originally used in other applications such as hydrogen production from catalytic steam reforming of biogas (methane), ethanol or ammonia cracking. The reactor technology will be specifically adapted to match different testing parameters and operating conditions as set out in the study.

"I am excited to see that we could have new big markets for our technology, completely outside of the current applications in hydrogen, and that this global chemicals leader shows interest in our core technology", commented Christer Wikner, President & CEO, Metacon.

For further information please contact Christer Wikner, on 0707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 4 June 2025, 22:35 CEST.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transports.

The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is conducted within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For further information, see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-receives-order-for-hiwar--technology-evaluation-for-chemical-production-from-a-global-chemic,c4159473

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4159473/3488835.pdf

PM Metacon 2025-06-04 EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-receives-order-for-hiwar-technology-evaluation-for-chemical-production-from-a-global-chemicals-leader-302473708.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.