Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) says it will become the majority shareholder of BayWa re with a €150 million ($157. 4 million) investment in a 65% stake, in order to support the company's restructuring efforts. The deal is still subject to antitrust approval. BayWa AG has agreed to allow EIP to strengthen its position in German developer BayWa re. EIP plans to invest €150 million to become the majority shareholder of BayWa re with a 65% stake, while BayWa AG will retain 35%. The deal is still subject to antitrust approval. EIP acquired a 49% stake in BayWa re at the end of 2020. However, ...

