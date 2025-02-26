Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 25 February 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 25 February 2025 771.50 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 770.94 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
26 February 2025
