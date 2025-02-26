After years of financial struggles, online used car dealer AUTO1 Group has achieved a remarkable turnaround, sending its stock soaring to multi-year highs with gains of nearly 10% to €20.62 in recent trading. The Berlin-based company reported record fourth-quarter sales of 183,083 vehicles-a 25% increase year-over-year-while revenue jumped 28% to €1.7 billion. In a significant milestone, AUTO1 transformed its adjusted EBITDA from a €4.5 million loss in the previous year to a positive €37.2 million, exceeding analyst expectations. For the full year 2024, the company posted its first-ever profitable result with an adjusted EBITDA of €109.2 million, compared to a €43.9 million loss in 2023. Total vehicle sales rose 17.7% to approximately 690,000 units, while gross profit surged by 37.3% to €724.7 million.

Ambitious Growth Outlook for 2025

Management has set bullish targets for 2025, projecting adjusted EBITDA to reach €135-165 million and vehicle sales to increase to 735,000-795,000 units. The company has successfully boosted gross profit per vehicle in both its dealer segment and retail customer platforms (wirkaufendeinauto.de and Autohero). Long-term goals include expanding AUTO1's European market share from 2.5% to 10% and achieving an adjusted operating margin between 5-9%, significantly higher than last year's 1.7%. Despite the impressive rally, investors should note that shares still trade well below their €38 IPO price from early 2021.

Ad

Fresh AUTO1 Group information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated AUTO1 Group analysis...