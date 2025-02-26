Award highlights Experian's industry-first solution for soft inquiry credit reports in mortgage applications

Experian, the global data and technology leader, today announced it has been recognized as a 2025 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage award winner. The recognition highlights Experian's innovative Power Profile Plus for Mortgage product an industry-first solution that allows lenders to access Experian's full credit report as a soft inquiry on an initial mortgage application.

Experian's solution provides full, up-to-date credit insight from an initial extension of credit soft inquiry, which can help determine if a borrower is qualified without any negative impact to an applicant's credit profile. At the same time, Experian's solution gives lenders the opportunity to offer suitable terms to the borrower without paying for a full tri-merge report.

"This recognition exemplifies our commitment to provide the industry with innovative solutions to reduce lender costs and meet the needs of today's homebuyers," said Susan Allen, Chief Product Officer for Experian Housing. "Our solution has already had a sizable impact on the mortgage industry, providing lenders with the information needed to determine borrower eligibility without any unnecessary impact to an applicant's credit history."

For the past 13 years, the Tech100 program has provided housing professionals with a definitive list of the most forward-thinking organizations in the industry. This list serves as a valuable resource for mortgage lenders and real estate professionals seeking trusted partners and technology solutions to address industry challenges.

"The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. "These companies are not just enhancing processes they're redefining what's possible. From streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, their innovations are paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market."

For more information about Experian's mortgage business or its Power Profile Plus solution, please visit https://www.experian.com/mortgage/.

