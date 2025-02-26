Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received results from the recently concluded down-hole/borehole geophysics using the hole DVM-08 at the Illapel Copper Project located near Illapel, Chile.

On February 1st, 2025, Vortex completed borehole geophysical logging of drill hole DVM-08. The entire hole was open, and surveyed to 247m depth for gamma radiation, "short" and "long" resistivity, resistance, spontaneous potential, and temperature.

As announced in a previous communication, drill hole DVM-08 is located just north of, and along strike from, the Rio 27 mine, and intersected multiple zones of sulphides, including 60cm of high-grade copper sulphide mineralization. As reported earlier, this intercept may represent the edges or borders of a larger manto-style lens, and a program of down-hole electromagnetic geophysics was undertaken to test for lateral extensions away from the hole.

Results from the down-hole/borehole survey confirm the following key findings:

The sulphide mineralization is responsive to electrical geophysical methods (i.e., resistivity and resistance); The sulphide mineralization extends to some indeterminate distance away from the drill hole over significant widths; and There is sufficient justification for additional drilling in the area to locate a larger, high-grade lens.

Specifically, the geophysical contractor, GEODATOS (of Chile) identified six sections that may reflect lenses of sulphide mineralization, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Interpretation of drill hole intercepts with sections reflecting sulphide bodies based on electrical borehole logging of Drill Hole 08.

Section Intercept (m) Thickness (m) 1 51-58 7 2 63-75 12 3 92-99 7 4 110-122 12 5 136-144 8 6 185-193 8

"The initial down-hole geophysics results are very encouraging and have strengthened our expectation that mineralization continues along trend from the currently operating Rio 27 mine. It is also encouraging to see convincing evidence of low resistivity near hole DMV-08, which further suggests that lenses of mineralized bodies may exist in proximity to hole DVM-08, and further drilling is warranted in the area; as stated by Vikas Ranjan, President, Co-Founder and CEO."

Plans are now underway to confirm additional drill targets in the vicinity of Drill Hole DVM-08.

In addition, further drilling is planned for an area of high-grade copper mineralization at artisanal mining prospects located approximately 2km to the north of the Rio 27 mine in an area where the favourable structure and stratigraphy have been identified.

Finally, plans are underway to mount an initial campaign of mapping, prospecting, and sampling in the northeastern portion of the concession package where IOCG or intrusion-related mineralization has been reported. Additionally, sampling will be done in drill hole DVM-08 to verify the copper grades of the intercepts with sulfides.

Qualified Person / Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC)

Juan Carlos Fernández, P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

