New offerings include continuous penetration testing as a service (PTaaS), live purple teaming, and AI security assessments.

Designed to meet growing regulatory demands and deliver real-time security insights for continuous improvement.

Available directly through Plurilock and via strategic alliance partners, driving long-term customer relationships and high-margin recurring revenue.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock"), a global provider of cybersecurity services and solutions, announces the launch of new offensive security offerings designed to help organizations identify and remediate threats in real time while meeting heightened regulatory requirements. These solutions, available directly and through Plurilock's alliance partners, provide continuous assessments and actionable security intelligence, helping customers reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and enhance cybersecurity resilience.

Plurilock Continuous Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS)

Traditional penetration tests provide a static snapshot of security risks. Plurilock PTaaS delivers ongoing attack surface evaluation and automated testing as new tactics, threats, and vulnerabilities emerge. Customers receive real-time updates through a security portal to monitor discovered vulnerabilities, track remediation progress, and align their defenses with leading security frameworks.

Live Purple Teaming and AI Security Assessments

Plurilock's Live Purple Teaming enhances traditional security testing by integrating offensive (Red Team) and defensive (Blue Team) security functions into a collaborative, iterative process. Unlike standard penetration tests that only identify weaknesses, Purple Teaming actively tests detection, response, and recovery capabilities, helping customers validate and improve Security Operations Center (SOC) readiness, SIEM tuning, and threat-hunting programs.

Plurilock is also introducing AI Security Assessments, including:

LLM AI Penetration Testing: Evaluates vulnerabilities in large language models (LLMs) and AI agents by simulating real-world attacks and testing for data leaks, security bypasses, and adversarial manipulations.

AI Risk Assessment & Threat Modeling: Identifies security, ethical, and operational risks in AI-driven technologies. These proactive white-box assessments help ensure AI systems remain secure, compliant, and resistant to exploitation.

Driving Long-Term Value and Compliance

Plurilock's offensive security offerings go beyond one-time assessments to continuous, data-driven security strategies. These solutions help organizations meet regulatory mandates and proactively secure systems in financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure.

"Organizations need more than periodic security checks-they need ongoing insights to keep pace with an ever-changing threat landscape," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Our offensive security offerings integrate real-time threat detection, compliance monitoring, and hands-on security validation, helping customers achieve true cyber resilience. By offering these solutions directly and through our alliance partners, we're building deeper, long-term customer relationships while expanding our high-margin recurring revenue streams."

Plurilock also provides a full suite of foundational cybersecurity services, including:

Penetration Testing simulating real world attacks to identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited

Web Application Security Assessments evaluating application security to uncover weaknesses in authentication, data handling, and access controls

Comprehensive Security Assessments providing a holistic view of an organization's security posture, ensuring resilience beyond compliance requirements.

These core offerings complement the company's advanced offensive security solutions, ensuring organizations have end-to-end protection.

Organizations looking to proactively secure their operations and meet evolving compliance demands can learn more about Plurilock's offensive cybersecurity offerings and Plurilock Critical Services by contacting Plurilock at https://plurilock.com/cs / .

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services-aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

