WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $11 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $39 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $20 million or $0.66 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 9.9% to $1.624 billion from $1.803 billion last year.The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $11 Mln. vs. $39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.624 Bln vs. $1.803 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX