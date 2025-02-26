MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - Conglomerate 3M Co. (MMM) on Wednesday reiterated its 2025 guidance and provided medium-term outlook, expecting growth in 2026 and 2027.In late January, the company had said that it projects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $7.60 to $7.90, and adjusted total sales growth in the range of 0.5 to 1.5 percent, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of 2 to 3 percent.The Wall Street analysts, on average, expect earnings of $7.81 per share on sales of $23.99 billion for the year, which represents a decline of 2.36 percent from last year.In fiscal 2024, adjusted earnings per share were $7.30, and adjusted sales were $23.6 billion, with organic adjusted growth of 1.2%.Further, for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027, the company projects high-single digit adjusted earnings per share growth annually and organic sales growth that will outperform macro. Operating margin would be around 25% by 2027.Ahead of its 2025 Investor Day, William Brown, 3M Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Today we are reiterating our 2025 guidance and sharing our medium-term outlook, which builds upon our foundational strengths and provides a clear path to reinvigorate top line growth and drive operational performance. I am confident that our new performance-based culture and 3M eXcellence operating system allow us to capitalize on opportunities....'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX