Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Confirms Extensive Epithermal Gold System At Aurum Prime With 25 High-Priority Targets Identified

KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the identification of 25 high-priority gold targets within the newly defined Aurum Epithermal Field, Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji, further emphasizing its district-scale potential. This includes the Qiriyaga Complex, a key component of the Project. As part of the latest exploration program, 12,079 soil samples were collected across 4.9 km² in Aurum Prime at a 20-meter spacing. The integration of this data with historical exploration results has led to significant advancements in understanding of Aurum Prime, culminating in a geological model that provides a clear framework for ongoing and future exploration efforts.

Important Exploration Update: 25 high-priority gold targets have been identified within the Aurum Epithermal Field.

Newly Defined Structural Trends - The Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends have been confirmed as significant mineralized corridors, alongside the Qiriyaga Complex, indicating multiple structurally controlled upwelling zones for gold deposition (see Figure 1).

Strong Gold Indicators & Vectoring Tools: Analysis of 12,079 soil samples, using XRF, confirms the presence of key pathfinder elements (Se, As, Sb, Hg, Tl) and TerraSpec analysis identifies extensive potassium depletion and clay alteration (kaolinite, illite/smectite) suggesting an intact gold-bearing hydrothermal system.

First Geological Model Established: A structured geological framework has been developed to refine exploration targeting, leveraging the globally recognized CODES approach for mineralization assessment.

2025 Drill Program Planned: Multi-phase 2025 exploration program being planned, including trenching, soil sampling, geological mapping, and drilling, subject to financing.

Figure 1: Aurum Epithermal Field - Namalau, Loma and Buca Trends and Qiriyaga Complex.

"The identification of 25 high-priority gold targets within the 367 km² Vatu Aurum Project marks a major step forward in unlocking its district-scale potential," said Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President & CEO of Kalo Gold Corp. "For the first time, we have developed a comprehensive geological model by integrating decades of exploration data, a critical milestone for exploration success. Recent exploration work has been instrumental in successfully interpreting historical data, allowing us to refine our understanding of the Aurum Epithermal Field, which consists of the Qiriyaga Complex, Namalau Trend, and the newly identified Loma and Buca Trends. With strong geochemical indicators, structurally controlled upwelling zones, and validated historical trenching results, this suggests the presence of a long-lived, gold-bearing hydrothermal system. As we define our 2025 exploration and drill program, we look forward to unlocking the full potential of Aurum Prime and the broader Vatu Aurum Project."

TECHNICAL INSIGHTS:

Discovery of 25 High-Priority Targets - A systematic soil sampling and structural analysis program has identified multiple epithermal upwelling zones, indicating a large-scale, intact hydrothermal system. This includes the Namalau, Loma, Buca, Vuinubu Ridge (VR) and the Vunikulukulu epithermal upwelling zones and the previously identified Qiriyaga Complex.

Geochemical Indicators Validate Gold Potential - The vertical geochemical zonation at Vatu Aurum strongly supports an intact epithermal system, where volatile elements such as selenium (up to 10.2 ppm), arsenic (up to 730.5 ppm), mercury (up to 135.8 ppm), and thallium (up to 9.7 ppm) define structurally controlled upwelling zones. These elements typically occur in the upper portions of epithermal gold systems, 100 to 150 meters above the primary gold mineralization zone. Their enrichment at surface, combined with potassium depletion and advanced argillic alteration, confirms that the system remains largely intact and suggests the presence of deeper, feeder structures. This geochemical signature provides a reliable vectoring tool for drill targeting, with a focus on deeper zones where boiling-related gold deposition is expected. The presence of high selenium associated with potassium and bismuth depletion support a highly fertile epithermal system consistent with major gold deposits in the Pacific Rim.

Epithermal Veins with Gold in the Namalau, Buca and Loma Trends - The Namalau Trend was initially identified through soil sampling and later confirmed through epithermal quartz vein discoveries with gold mineralization. Further exploration has now identified both the Buca and Loma Trends with the same characteristics. Observed textures of veins in the Namalau Trend include bladed quartz, opaline quartz, and chalcedonic silica, indicate that these veins formed in the upper levels of a low-sulfidation epithermal system, specifically within the chalcedonic or boiling zones. These features confirm the presence of a well-preserved epithermal system. Quartz vein textures and alteration are critical indicators of fluid evolution and mineralization potential. The soil sampling program has significantly expanded known mineralized trends and identified new structural corridors, reinforcing the scale of the Vatu Aurum Project.

Historical and Recent Gold Intercepts - Epithermal vein samples results at Loma 2 have returned grades up to 2.23 g/t Au (TVIT1516B), Buca 1 yielded up to 3.1 g/t Au (TRLTR) and Rua up to 2.06 g/t Au (VA2416). These results further validate the potential of these structures to host gold mineralization.

Strong Structural Controls - The mapping of newly identified Loma and Buca Faults has revealed multiple structurally controlled mineralization corridors, each hosting four distinct upwelling zones. The Buca Fault is emerging as a key corridor for gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Faults and structurally controlled mineralization corridors play a crucial role in gold deposition by providing pathways for hydrothermal fluids to migrate and deposit gold in favorable geological settings. These structures act as conduits, allowing mineral-rich fluids to flow and concentrate gold along fractures and faults.

CODES Model Confirms High-Fertility System - The integration of geochemical, structural, and alteration data confirms that the Aurum Epithermal Field exhibits characteristics of a high-fertility epithermal gold system, consistent with the CODES Model. Developed by the Centre for Ore Deposit and Earth Sciences (CODES) at the University of Tasmania, this globally recognized framework assesses epithermal gold system fertility based on trace element geochemistry, structural controls, and hydrothermal alteration patterns. Elevated pathfinder elements (Se, As, Sb, Hg, Tl), extensive potassium depletion, and well-preserved hydrothermal alteration indicate a long-lived, structurally controlled gold-bearing system. The presence of multiple upwelling zones across the Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, and Qiriyaga Complex reinforces the district-scale potential of Vatu Aurum, with deeper feeder structures presenting compelling drill targets.

NEXT STEPS - 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Building on the exploration results to date, Kalo will implement a systematic and multi-faceted program aimed at defining mineralized zones within the Aurum Epithermal Field, including the Namalau (including VR), Vunikulukulu, Loma and Buca Trends and Qiriyaga Complex: Kalo Gold is preparing a multi-phase exploration program, subject to financing, targeting:

Aurum Epithermal Field Namalau Trend - Testing priority targets at Dua, Rua, Tolu, and Va these zones will be drilled to assess their continuity at depth and determine their economic potential.

Loma & Buca Trends - These fault structures, each hosting four upwelling zones, will be targeted to confirm their role as primary hydrothermal conduits. The Buca Trend in particular, has shown strong geochemical anomalies suggesting potential for deep-seated gold mineralization.

Qiriyaga Complex - Drilling will focus on confirming high-grade mineralization in previously identified diatreme-hosted and Surge Deposits. Expanded Trenching and Soil Sampling - The program will consist of trenching, geological and structural mapping, and additional soil sampling to expand known mineralized corridors. 2025 Drilling Program: Kalo is planning a drilling program aimed at further defining and expanding the mineralized zones within the Aurum Epithermal Field. The program will include targeted drilling along the Namalau, Loma and Buca Trends and within the Qiriyaga Complex.

Qualified Person

All the technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by Andrew Randell, P. Geo, principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed having conducted two site visits, directly supervised the exploration program, completed review of field data collection protocols, including sampling procedures, analytical methods, and quality assurance/quality control protocols, where applicable.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focused on epithermal gold deposits on the Company's Vatu Aurum Project, located on Vanua Levu (North Island). Kalo holds 100% of two Special Prospecting Licenses covering 367 km², encompassing a regional back-arc basin with volcanic calderas. Historical and ongoing exploration has identified numerous priority epithermal gold targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com .

