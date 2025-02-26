Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. ( CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH ) ("Emperor") This is a clarification at the request of CIRO. We are excited to announce the reanalysis results for the previously released DQ24-12 samples (see press release, January 8, 2025), along with the final results of all prior unsampled historical core assays. Given the abundant visible gold observed in the DQ24-12 intersection and the discrepancies between the initial results and geological observations, a more representative method was used to provide a more accurate result.

CEO John Florek commented: "The discovery of high-grade gold lenses, which contain visible gold and were previously thought to be lower-grade, is a highly significant development for the economics of this deposit and strengthens the potential of the project. This opens up the opportunity to add additional high-grade zones within a large gold system. The presence of abundant free gold, not well-documented in earlier drilling, presents a unique opportunity to substantially increase both the gold grade and ounces within the conceptual open pit. This is further supported by our metallurgical results, visual observations, and high gold grades with minimal sulfide content. With additional infill drilling, we anticipate further improvements in both grade and ounces within this type of deposit."

The 2024 drilling program comprised 8,166 meters across 19 drill holes, alongside approximately 8,000 meters of historical core assaying. To date, 100% of both the 2024 drilling and historical sampling program, including new drilling and resampling of historical core, has been reported for the 2024 season. Figure 1, Table 1, and Table 2 highlight the significant intercepts related to this press release.

Following the high-grade sample reported in our January 8 press release for DQ24-12, which recorded 2.5 meters at 57.8 g/t Au, Emperor re-assayed the interval using a larger, more representative sample than our standard protocol, employing a screened metallics method for greater accuracy. The screened metallics fire assay is a specialized technique used to accurately determine gold concentrations in samples that may contain coarse gold particles, a phenomenon known as the "nugget effect." This method is particularly useful when traditional fire assay techniques might underestimate gold content due to the presence of large gold grains. This method is particularly beneficial in regions where coarse gold is prevalent, as it helps mitigate the risk of underreporting gold content due to the nugget effect. This result upgrades the 2.5 m interval of 57.8 g/t Au to 2.5 m of 301.1 g/t Au, representing a substantial increase of 5.2 times.

This work, combined with the discovery of visible gold-bearing lenses (shown in Figure 2) and significant low-grade bulk tonnage zones, underscores the project's substantial resource growth potential. Emperor's AI capability to effectively utilize this tool to generate targets was crucial for our targeting, where information is not well understood. With the results from the 2024 drilling season now complete, we will leverage our AI technology to rebuild the models, generate new targets, and develop our strategic drilling plan for 2025.

These findings are expected to make a significant contribution to the upcoming Q1 or early Q2 mineral resource estimate.

Resample and Historical Core Highlights: (see tables 1 and 2 for complete results)

DQ24-12: The discovery of visible gold (VG) within a 21.7m section grading 7.2 g/t Au prompted Emperor Metals to conduct screen metallics analysis on the VG sample rejects (286.9m to 289.4m / 2.5m). This analysis returned an exceptionally high grade of 301 g/t Au, revealing a substantial amount of gold not captured in the original split core analysis and updating the zone to 21.7 m of 35.2 g/t Au.

DQ06-02 (Historical Core): Sampling results have expanded three previous zones and increased mineralization to 3.0 m of 6.17 g/t Au, 2.45 meters of 1.13 g/t Au, and 7.0 meters of 2.14 g/t Au. These results were obtained from sheared and altered mafic volcanics, as well as a zone associated with altered quartz-feldspar porphyry and ultramafic sequences.

DO-11-21 (Historical Core): Sampling results reveal an additional 23.8 meters of 0.4 g/t Au in a completely new zone within an altered quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP).

DQ06-12 (Historical core): Sampling results show an additional 2.35 meters of 4.2 g/t Au within a weakly brecciated mafic flow.

DQ95-22 (Historical core): Sampling results show an additional 6 meters of 2.28 g/t Au within the contact zone between altered QFP and a sheared mafic volcanic unit.

DQ95-31 (Historical core): Sampling results show an additional 6.88 meters of 1.14 g/t Au and 7.92 meters of 1.59 g/t Au, associated with an altered QFP and a brecciated flow/tu

DQ09-09 (Historical core): Sampling results show an additional 8.8 meters of 0.54 g/t Au within an altered syenite porphyry, and 2.1 meters of 3.83 g/t Au in a strongly altered QFP unit.

DQ94-2 (Historical core): Sampling adds 4.58 meters of 1.05 g/t Au at the contact between a weakly sheared mafic volcanic unit and a strongly sheared and fractured QFP.

DQ96-70 (Historical core): Sampling results show an additional 11.75 meters of 0.58 g/t Au within a highly altered diorite unit.

Emperor's focus in 2024 was on near-surface drilling for open-pit mining, Emperor aims to economically expand its resource base by including lower grades in the conceptual open-pit environment compared to higher grades in an underground mining scenario. This allows Emperor to add ounces more rapidly to the resource. Deposits in the region with currently active open pits have been economic at grades equal 0.30 g/t Au (see Agnico Eagles press release dated Feb 15, 2024 - Detour Lake Deposit cut-off grade, pg. 52.)

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce resource, utilizing a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. There is no guarantee that further exploration will define a current resource. The Property currently hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au1,2. The historical mineral resource estimate predates modern Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) guidelines and a Qualified Person on behalf of Emperor has not reviewed or verified the mineral resource estimate, therefore it is considered historical in nature and is reported solely to provide an indication of the magnitude of mineralization that could be present on the property. Emperor is committed to delivering an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 or Early Q2 of 2025.

Figure 1: Location of High-grade Screen metallic results from DQ24-12 and Historical drill holes with reported results from previously unsampled historical core.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/242405_3e70becec4096a23_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Visible Gold Occurrences in DQ24-12.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/242405_3e70becec4096a23_003full.jpg

Strategic Plan

The 2024 drilling campaign at Emperor's Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec continues to identify extensive low-grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the previously known high grade areas. These latest results further solidify the project's potential and underscore the company's commitment to unlocking substantial value for its shareholders.

The 2024 season leverages advanced exploration techniques to test several scenarios to add ounces and/or expand the footprint. The reader should be aware that further work is required without any guarantee that success will be realized.

1) Explore Lower Grade Discoveries: Target additional discoveries within the host rock containing high-grade gold lenses, focusing on the conceptual open-pit model.

2) Increase the Thickness of the High-Grade Lenses: Incorporate previously unaccounted lower-grade gold from the margins of high-grade lenses to enhance their overall thickness.

3) Expand Mineralized Zones: Extend the lateral footprint of mineralized zones along strike and dip.

4) Discover New Zones: Explore potential new zones not yet included in the conceptual open-pit model, with a particular focus on eastward expansion.

These latest results continue to build on the strong momentum generated by last year's drilling program and confirm the presences of extensive low grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the known high-grade regions.

Table 1 - Intercept Highlights- Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ24-121 258.8 261.3 2.5 0.39

261.3 263.8 2.5 0.13

263.8 266.3 2.5 0.02 Note1 266.3 268.8 2.5 0.005

268.8 271.3 2.5 0.01 Note1 271.3 273.8 2.5 0.005

273.8 275.4 1.6 0.02

275.4 276.4 1 6.77

276.4 277.4 1 1.65

277.4 278.4 1 0.09

278.4 279.4 1 0.06

279.4 280.4 1 0.02

280.4 281.7 1.3 0.02

281.7 283.05 1.35 1.47

283.05 284.4 1.35 0.07

284.4 286.9 2.5 0.01 Note3 286.9 289.4 2.5 301.00

289.4 291.9 2.5 0.005

291.9 294.1 2.2 0.13

294.1 295.1 1 0.13

295.1 296.1 1 0.09

296.1 297.1 1 0.21



Wt. Avg. 38.3 20.0



Including (275.4 to 297.1 m) 21.7 35.2



Including (275.4 to 289.4 m) 14 54.5 1Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%. 3Sample reassayed. Screened Metallics performed at SGS.

Table 2 - Historical core sampling Highlights- Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%. The Sample IDs in bold and italic represent 2024 historical core sampling previously not sampled.

Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ06-02 D00289058 341.6 342.6 1 1.67

D00289059 342.6 343.6 1 0.28

62944 343.6 344.6 1 16.55





Wt. Avg. 3 6.17











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ06-02 D00289103 408.4 410.85 2.45 1.13





Wt. Avg. 2.45 1.13











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ06-02 62861 509 510 1 0.489

62862 510 511 1 0.02

62863 511 512 1 0.016

62864 512 513 1 0.123

62865 513 513.9 0.9 0.197

D00289154 513.9 515 1.1 0.14

D00289155 515 516 1 14.95





Wt. Avg. 7 2.28





Incl. 1 14.95











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DO-11-21 D00286397 48.2 49.2 1 0.23

D00286398 49.2 50.2 1 0.18

D00286399 50.2 51.2 1 0.77

D00286401 51.2 52.3 1.1 0.03

D00286402 52.3 53.4 1.1 0.11

D00286403 53.4 54.5 1.1 0.03

D00286404 54.5 55.6 1.1 0.74

D00286405 55.6 56.7 1.1 1.78

D00286406 56.7 57.8 1.1 0.06

D00286407 57.8 58.9 1.1 0.31

D00286408 58.9 60 1.1 0.33

D00286409 60 61 1 0.26

D00286411 61 62 1 0.24

D00286412 62 63 1 0.27

D00286413 63 64 1 0.21

D00286414 64 65 1 0.37

D00286415 65 66 1 0.36

D00286416 66 67 1 0.28

D00286417 67 68 1 0.28

D00286418 68 69 1 0.53

D00286419 69 70 1 0.13

D00286421 70 71 1 1.46

D00286422 71 72 1 0.17





Wt. Avg. 23.8 0.40











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ06-12 D00296402 483.4 484.85 1.45 3.79

83493 484.85 485.75 0.9 4.87





Wt. Avg. 2.35 4.20











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ95-22 836 303 304.14 1.14 8.57

837 304.14 305 0.86 0.12

D00287984 305 306 1 0.005

D00287985 306 307 1 0.01

D00287986 307 308 1 0.005

D00287987 308 309 1 3.81





Wt. Avg. 6 2.28











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ95-31 D00289344 197.62 199.5 1.88 2.93

6563 199.5 200 0.5 0.09

D00289345 200 201.9 1.9 0.04

6564 201.9 202.4 0.5 0.17

6565 202.4 203 0.6 1.65

6566 203 204.5 1.5 0.76





Wt. Avg. 6.88 1.14











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ95-31 6580 228.56 229.7 1.14 7.1

6581 229.7 230.2 0.5 0.07

D00289347 230.2 231.5 1.3 0.07

6582 231.5 232 0.5 0.02

D00289349 232 233 1 0.05

D00289351 233 234 1 3.96

D00289352 234 235.02 1.02 0.08

6583 235.02 236.48 1.46 0.18





Wt. Avg. 7.92 1.59





Incl. 5.44 2.25











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ09-09 D00296752 28 29 1 1.6

14067 29 30 1 0.005

14068 30 31 1 0.005

14069 31 32 1 0.005

D00296753 32 33.2 1.2 0.01

D00296754 33.2 34.4 1.2 0.005

D00296755 34.4 35.6 1.2 0.6

D00296756 35.6 36.8 1.2 2.01





Wt. Avg. 8.8 0.54





Incl. 2.4 1.31











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ09-09 D00296827 120.3 121.4 1.1 0.14

D00296828 121.4 122.4 1 7.88





Wt. Avg. 2.1 3.83





Incl. 1 7.88











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ94-2 D00295584 221.92 222.68 0.76 2.84

10932 222.68 223.18 0.5 0.06

10933 223.18 224.98 1.8 0.21

10934 224.98 226.5 1.52 1.47





Wt. Avg. 4.58 1.05











Hole No. Sample ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ96-70 D00296375 448.5 450 1.5 1.27

D00296376 450 451.25 1.25 1.67

D00296377 451.25 452.5 1.25 0.52

D00296378 452.5 453.6 1.1 0.06

D00296379 453.6 454.58 0.98 0.24

10721 454.58 454.88 0.3 0.282

D00296381 454.88 456 1.12 0.14

D00296382 456 457.25 1.25 0.46

D00296383 457.25 458.5 1.25 0.38

D00296384 458.5 459.75 1.25 0.3

10722 459.75 460.25 0.5 0.411





Wt. Avg. 11.75 0.58





Incl. 4 1.16

Quality Assurance and Control

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) was conducted by Technominex, a geological contractor hired by Emperor Metals, which adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted at its facility in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person on site.

Emperor Metals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half following a line marked by the geologist to represent an unbiased sample with a diamond saw, with the same-half of core placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to the SGS Sudbury laboratory and the other half retained on site in the original core box. A dispatch list consists of 88 or 176 samples along with their corresponding QA/QC samples for a single batch. This allows complete batches (88 samples) for fire assay. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to the SGS Lakefield. Shipment is done by Manitoulin Transport and coordination by Technominex staff in Rouyn-Noranda

The third-party laboratory, SGS prep laboratory in Sudbury Ontario, processes the shipment of samples using standard sample preparation (code PRP91) and produces pulps from the specified samples. The pulps are then sent off to SGS Burnaby for analysis. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility all the way to analysis at the SGS Burnaby B.C. laboratory.

Analytical testing is performed by SGS laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with a split of 500g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed using Au - ore grade 50g Fire Assay, ICP-AES with reporting limits of 0.01 -100 part per million (ppm).

High-grade gold analysis, based on the presence of visible gold or exceptional fire assay results exceeding 100 ppm, is conducted using the screened metallics method by Fire Assay, AAS/ICP/Grav. In this process, a 1000 g sample is pulverized and then screened to a 106-micron size. The entire plus fraction is analyzed to extinction, while two 50 g samples from the minus fraction are also analyzed. The weighted average of these results is reported.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet, Quebec, Canada. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a 100% interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated Oct. 12, 2022, available on SEDAR.The Property hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au.[1][2] The historical mineral resource estimate predates modern Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) guidelines and a Qualified Person on behalf of Emperor has not reviewed or verified the mineral resource estimate, therefore it is considered historical in nature and is reported solely to provide an indication of the magnitude of mineralization that could be present on the property. The gold system remains open for resource identification and expansion.

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold- endowed structural zones.

Multiple scenarios exist to expand additional resources which include:

Underground High-Grade Gold. Open Pit Bulk Tonnage Gold. Underground Bulk Tonnage Gold.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and an employee and officer of the company.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

