San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, today announces that it continues to receive and evaluate inbound potential strategic alternatives in order to maximize stockholder value. As announced on January 22, 2025, Sonim has formed a special committee to evaluate opportunities, and this process is ongoing. Sonim has not decided yet on any specific path or transaction and therefore, of course, no transaction has closed. Sonim affirms that, contrary to certain inaccurate market rumors, there have been no management discussions between Sonim and Orbic North America, LLC. As announced on February 24, 2025, Sonim closed additional financing which provides Sonim the necessary working capital to continue to scale its business independently.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242429

SOURCE: Sonim Technologies, Inc.