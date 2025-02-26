Enersense International Oyj: Transaction of Enersense's wind and solar power project development business completed

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | February 26, 2025 at 12:00:00 EET

Enersense and Fortum have today completed the transaction announced on December 19, 2024 in which Enersense will sell its wind and solar project development business to Fortum.

With the completion of the transaction, Fortum will pay Enersense a fixed debt-free cash price of EUR 9.25 million. At the same time, Enersense will record a profit of approximately EUR 19 million.

The transaction also includes Earn-Out up to EUR 74 million, which is based on the progress of the wind and solar power development projects covered by the Transaction, and any payment will be subject to individual projects reaching a final investment decision made by Fortum. Any payment related to the Earn-Out would be paid in instalments on a per project basis. No Earn-Out will be paid for any projects that do not reach the final investment decision in 15 years from the closing date. Enersense estimates a probability-weighted Earn-Out of EUR 33 million. Further, Enersense estimates that the potential Earn-Out cash flow of the Transaction could be generated earliest starting from 2027.

"The sale of the wind and solar power project development business is a part of our strategic journey, and it is supporting our target to build sustainable growth in our core businesses. We will focus on project and service operations for the green energy transition in our Power, Industry and Connectivity segments", says Enersense's CEO Kari Sundbäck.

