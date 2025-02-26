NYAB AB: NYAB AB's Year-end Report 2024: Strong financial performance creates foundation for future growth

Continued growth and improved margins

Acquisition of businesses from Dovre Group provides a platform for geographical expansion

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.01 per share

October-December in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 117.1 (87.8) million, representing growth of 33.3%.

Operating profit (EBIT) improved 85.5% and was EUR 12.3 (6.6) million, representing an EBIT margin of 10.5% (7.5%).

Free cash flow was EUR 18.3 (16.8) million.

Net debt/EBITDA was -0.55 (-0.26).

Order backlog improved 10.3% from December 2023 and amounted to EUR 325.1 (294.7) million.

January-December in brief

Revenue amounted to EUR 345.9 (280.4) million, representing growth of 23.4%.

Operating profit (EBIT) improved 66.9% and was EUR 25.4 (15.2) million, representing an EBIT margin of 7.3% (5.4%). In the comparison period in 2023, EBIT benefited by EUR 3.3 million related to the settlement of Mikkeli dispute in Finland.

Net profit was EUR 16.8 (9.0) million. Parent company's re-domiciliation and listing transfer to Sweden had an effect of EUR 2.4 (1.5) million on finance expenses.

Free cash flow was EUR 22.5 (22.3) million. In comparison period in 2023, free cash flow benefited by EUR 9.2 million related to the settlement of Mikkeli dispute.

This release is a summary of NYAB AB's Year-end Report 2024. The complete report is attached to this release and available at https://nyabgroup.com/en/investors/nyab-as-an-investment/reports-and-presentations/ . The information presented in the Year-end Report is unaudited.

Key figures (IFRS)

10-12/2024

(3 months) 10-12/2023

(3 months) 01-12/2024

(12 months) 01-12/2023

(12 months) Revenue, EUR thousand 117,118 87,848 345,937 280,417 Year-on-year change in revenue, % 33.3% -2.1% 23.4% 10.7% EBITDA, EUR thousand 13,602 8,578 30,328 21,374 % of net sales 11.6% 9.8% 8.8% 7.6% EBITA, EUR thousand 12,508 7,644 26,371 17,818 % of net sales 10.7% 8.7% 7.6% 6.4% Operating Profit (EBIT), EUR thousand 12,267 6,614 25,350 15,187 % of net sales 10.5% 7.5% 7.3% 5.4% Profit for the period, EUR thousand 9,261 3,564 16,753 9,049 Earnings per share (EPS), basic, in euros 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Earnings per share (EPS), diluted, in euros 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Interest-bearing liabilities, EUR thousand 13,991 17,014 13,991 17,014 Equity, EUR thousand 193,246 185,326 193,246 185,326 Balance sheet total, EUR thousand 285,318 266,088 285,318 266,088 Return on equity, last 12 months, % 8.9% 4.9% 8.9% 4.9% Return on capital employed, last 12 months, % 12.0% 6.6% 12.0% 6.6% Equity ratio -% 73.1% 73.0% 73.1% 73.0% Net debt, EUR thousand -16,622 -5,630 -16,622 -5,630 Net gearing -% -8.6% -3.0% -8.6% -3.0% Net debt/EBITDA, last 12 months -0.55 -0.26 -0.55 -0.26 Free cash flow, EUR thousand 18,345 16,819 22,502 22,338 Order backlog, EUR thousand 325,061 294,730 325,061 294,730 Number of employees at the end of the period 492 403 492 403

CEO Johan Larsson's review

NYAB delivered a strong finish for 2024 with operational and financial performance that further strengthened our position and foundation for future profitable growth.

NYAB's business operations in the quarter were focused on effective execution of the record-high order backlog that was built during the earlier quarters of the year. I am therefore very satisfied to report a strong finish to the year. In the fourth quarter, our revenue increased by 33% to EUR 117.1 million. Operating profit increased 86% and amounted to EUR 12.3 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 10.5%. For the full year, our revenue increased by 23% to EUR 345.9 million. Operating profit increased 67% and amounted to EUR 25.4 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.3%, and we generated a free cash flow of EUR 18.2 million for the fourth quarter and EUR 22.5 million for the full year.

Our market position with exposure to the stable market segments of infrastructure, energy, and industry has continued to develop favorably. Overall, there is a high underlying demand in our addressed markets, tendering activities are at a high level, and the project portfolio and order backlog are developing positively, which provides good prospects for the year 2025. The difference in market situation between Sweden and Finland is still evident. While the order backlog in Sweden continues to develop positively, the market development in Finland still shows slowness although we have seen signs of improved activity.

During the year, we have been able to work effectively cross-border and have, as an example, benefited from using Finnish resources and expertise in Sweden. We also continued to strengthen our position in partnering, and the proportion of assignments based on our collaboration model is constantly increasing, now accounting for approximately one-third of our total revenue. These contracts provide an attractive risk/reward profile and lay the foundation for long-term relationships with our customers as we enter at an early stage and can offer added value.

The acquisition of Dovre Group Plc's consulting and project personnel business was completed in January 2025 and the integration is now ongoing with full force. The deal creates a platform for geographical expansion, as Dovre's strong presence in Norway provides NYAB with a solid platform for growth. The new businesses also enable us to incorporate new value-creating solutions in a larger part of the value chain, which strengthens our competitiveness and increases revenue potential. More details regarding the acquisition can be found in the section "Creating a platform for geographical expansion - acquisition of Dovre Group's Consulting and Project Personnel Businesses" of the Year-end Report.

For the full year 2024, we achieved good results also in relation to our long-term financial targets. Strong growth in revenue and operating profit together with a healthy cash flow has further strengthened our financial position. NYAB's Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.01 per share, which corresponds to 42% of net profit and thus meets the goal of exceeding a dividend of 35% in relation to net profit.

In summary, our results clearly show the strength of our scalable business model. This gives us financial stability and flexibility, as well as creates good conditions for profitable growth. NYAB's business model in combination with skilled and motivated employees enable value creation, and we always strive to get better. With another successful year behind us and with a strong order backlog, we now take the step into a new eventful year of development. We intend to continue delivering on our financial targets, hence steadily building a better and stronger company.

Presentation of the Interim Report

NYAB will arrange a live audiocast regarding the Year-end Report on Wednesday, 26 February 2025 at 14:00 CET. In the webcast, NYAB CEO Johan Larsson and CFO Klas Rewelj will present NYAB's financial information and significant events for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2024. The audiocast will be available at https://nyabgroup.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024/ .

Contacts

Johan Larsson, CEO, NYAB AB, johan.larsson@nyabgroup.com , +46 (0)70 182 50 70

Klas Rewelj, CFO, NYAB AB, klas.rewelj@nyabgroup.com , +46 (0)70 626 54 24

NYAB's Investor Relations can be contacted by e-mail, ir@nyabgroup.com .

NYAB's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , phone +46 8 604 22 55.

This information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on 26 February 2025.

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations, with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects within infrastructure, energy, and industrial construction. We provide end-to-end services in engineering, construction, and maintenance to both the private and public sectors. In 2025, we expanded our geographical reach, adding Norway and global regions to our core markets of Sweden and Finland.