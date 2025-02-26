WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Geron Corporation (GERN) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled -$25.35 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$51.97 million, or -$0.09 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 237600% to $47.54 million from $0.02 million last year.Geron Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$25.35 Mln. vs. -$51.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue: $47.54 Mln vs. $0.02 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX