WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Brink's Co (BCO):Earnings: $37.3 million in Q4 vs. -$6.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.84 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $93.6 million or $2.12 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.89 per share Revenue: $1.246 billion in Q4 vs. $1.264 billion in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,200 - $1,250 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX