Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an LOI to acquire a Gold, Silver and Copper project in the state of Sonora, 28 KM northwest of Alamos, Sonora and 11 KM north of one of the largest private Mexican open pit copper mines in Mexico called Piedras Verdes.

The Cerro Colorado project contains 2 mineral concessions, the El Tacon Dos (Cerro Colorado) concession with 774 Hectares (1911 Acres) and the Valle del Cobre concession with 1875 Hectares (4631 Acres).

The company has completed a program of mapping and sampling, soil geochemistry and a geophysics program - induced polarization in an area of 1200 meters long by 200 meters wide where strong brecciation with strong phyllic alteration, mainly sericite and iron oxides, is observed.

In the southwest part of the project, in an old collapsed tunnel in the main structure a historical sample taken from the mineralized zone returned 2200 g/t Ag and 4.57 g/t Au.

Four hundred meters to the NE of the high grade sample in another collapsed tunnel were a selective sample of the old dumps in this mineral concession was assayed and returned values at 1840 g/t Ag, 4.8 g/t Au, 3.06% Cu, 4.5% Pb and 2.92 % Zn.

One hundred meters to the northwest from the old dump a hand-made trench was opened obtaining surface samples with strong anomalies that returned 7.2 meters true-wide with 0.75g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu, 0.52 % Pb, 0.29% Zn , these extremely anomalous values confirm the same geochemical sign of the polymethalic mineralization in sulphides found below the surface in the old workings in the leached zone of the breccia outcrop.

On the surface, the alteration zone is heavily leached; multiple box works of different types of sulfides that were leached are clearly observed. Surface sampling returned values of between 12 to 561 g/t Ag and very anomalous values of Gold and Copper. This is a very rich mineral area and falls on the same trend as the Piedras Verdes mining project, giving the Masivo technical team great excitement.

Quote from Mexican Senior Geologist Rafael Gallardo, "This is one of the best projects I have worked on in Mexico in my 40 years as a Mexican Geologist in many different areas of Mexico and we are finally ready to move forward, we are very excited to drill this target, we hope to find similar polymetalic values at depth where a strong high chargeability anomaly was detected 80 meters below the surface."

Rafael Gallardo is a Senior Geologist with 40 years of experience in exploration, he has been a consultant for Minera Cascabel since 1992, he is currently Director of Prismo Metals Inc., Senior Exploration Manager of Infinitum Copper Inc., and technical advisor to Reyna Gold, he is the main generator of the advanced projects Los Pavitos of Prismo Metals and La Adelita of Infinitum Copper currently under exploration and which are very close to our Cerro Colorado project.

David Coburn says, "The Masivo technical team lead by Mark Bailey and Brian Brewer QP have been collaborating with the Mexican Geological team led by Rafael Gallardo for a Cerro Colorado drill program. The Masivo team feels that this will be a perfect complement to the Boston Mine project in Nevada which can have some challenging weather in the winter months. The terms of the Cerro Colorado project has very favorable terms and eliminates up front cash risk for our shareholders."

Masivo's QP Brian Brewer has taken some personal time off and is now on his way back to the Boston Mine project, we should expect drill results in the near future.

Mark Bailey was the CEO/Founder of Mine Finders which he sold to Pan American Silver for $1.5 Billion and Brian Brewer was the head of exploration for Mine Finders.

A series of 8 drill holes are being modeled by Mexican Senior Geologist Rafael Gallardo. Masivo will use its $75,000 drill credit with a Mexican Drill company for this drill program.

