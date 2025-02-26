Intelligent Protection Management Corp.: Intelligent Protection Management Enters into Referral Arrangement with NewtekOne

Expected to Drive New Customer Growth

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (NASDAQ:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, is pleased to announce its entry into a referral arrangement with NewtekOne, Inc. ("NewtekOne"), a financial holding company with tens of thousands of business clients.

Under the referral arrangement, IPM will receive commission payments for referring customers to NewtekOne or its affiliates for certain services to be provided by NewtekOne or its affiliates, and IPM will pay NewtekOne commission payments for referring customers to IPM for certain services to be provided by IPM.

NewtekOne is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. NewtekOne's suite of services helps tens of thousands of businesses save time and money, all while leveraging industry-leading technology.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of IPM, commented, "We are very excited about this alignment, as NewtekOne makes a great referral partner with its thousands of business clients. We look forward to growing the business and building a healthy pipeline of prospective and new customers."

Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO of NewtekOne, stated, "With the divesture of?Newtek Technology Solutions ("NTS") completed, we have?confidence in?NTS, now owned by Intelligent Protection Management Corp., to continue to manage our technology safely and securely and we look forward to referring our clients to IPM to help them solve their safety, security, and cost issues when it comes to managing their software and hardware.?We?have?confidence in IPM's capabilities, as we did through our 21 year ownership of NTS."

ABOUT INTELLIGENT MANAGEMENT PROTECTION CORP. (NASDAQ:IPM)

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. ("IPM") is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM's other products include ManyCam. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of the referral arrangement with NewtekOne, the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions globally; industry trends; competition; changes in government and other regulation; changes in political and economic stability; disruptions in business operations due to reorganization activities; interest rate and currency fluctuations; the inability of the Company to realize successfully any anticipated synergy benefits of its acquisition of Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc.; the inability of the Company to integrate successfully the operations of Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc.; fluctuations and volatility in the Company's stock price; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability of the Company to maintain customer and partner relationships; and the timing and market acceptance of new service offerings. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at? www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@ipm.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

917-658-7878

