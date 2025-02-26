On November 22, 2024, ACROUD AB (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On February 24, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company has completed a restructuring process which had reduced debt and strengthened the Company's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the bond loan (Acroud01, ISIN code SE0017562481, trading code ACROUD01) issued by ACROUD AB shall be removed.

