Kauno energija: Activity results of 12 months of the year 2024

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) approved a non-audited condensed Set of Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2024, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company's business activities of 12 months of the year 2024 according to International Accounting Standards is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 7,580 thousand (profit of 12 months of the year 2023 is EUR 3,881 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 84,817 thousand (12 months of the year 2023 - EUR 85,048 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2024 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries - UAB Go Energy LT (code - 303042623) is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 7,652 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2023 is profit in amount of EUR 4,505 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 85,447 thousand (sales revenue of 12 months of the year 2023 is EUR 85,048 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2024 is as follows: Company's - EUR 17,390 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2023 it was EUR 12,762 thousand), Group's - EUR 17,725 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2023 it was EUR 13,553 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2024 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

