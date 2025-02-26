Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
München
26.02.25
08:08 Uhr
0,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9450,97519:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2025 16:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kauno energija: Activity results of 12 months of the year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) approved a non-audited condensed Set of Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2024, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company's business activities of 12 months of the year 2024 according to International Accounting Standards is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 7,580 thousand (profit of 12 months of the year 2023 is EUR 3,881 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 84,817 thousand (12 months of the year 2023 - EUR 85,048 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2024 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries - UAB Go Energy LT (code - 303042623) is profit (comprehensive income) in amount of EUR 7,652 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2023 is profit in amount of EUR 4,505 thousand), sales revenue is EUR 85,447 thousand (sales revenue of 12 months of the year 2023 is EUR 85,048 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2024 is as follows: Company's - EUR 17,390 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2023 it was EUR 12,762 thousand), Group's - EUR 17,725 thousand (in 12 months of the year 2023 it was EUR 13,553 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2024 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

Virgilijus Motiejunas Chief Financial Officer, tel. +37068789362


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.