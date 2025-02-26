WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MannKind Corp. (MNKD):Earnings: $7.42 million in Q4 vs. $1.40 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $22.95 million or $0.08 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $76.78 million in Q4 vs. $58.47 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX