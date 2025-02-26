DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $703 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $701 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $8.870 billion from $8.685 billion last year.CRH plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $703 Mln. vs. $701 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $8.870 Bln vs. $8.685 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX