ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK), has launched MX Context on Wednesday, an AI-powered solution that enhances contextual awareness for industrial enterprises using sensor fusion technology. Integrated with the Nokia Edge Compute and AI platform, it processes large volumes of data from multiple sources, delivering real-time insights and intelligent automation to improve decision-making and operational efficiency.As the only solution of its kind, MX Context provides both situational and contextual awareness, setting a new benchmark for industrial intelligence.The global sensor fusion market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8%, reaching $18 billion by 2028, according to MarketsandMarkets. This reflects the increasing demand for data-unifying solutions that enhance efficiency, safety, and automation across industries.Operational Technology (OT) environments produce vast amounts of data from machine sensors, positioning systems, and worker-worn devices. While private wireless networks enable real-time data connectivity, the complexity of modern OT environments often leads to data silos, limiting contextual awareness. Nokia MX Context addresses this challenge by ingesting, harmonizing, and fusing sensor data, providing real-time insights to enhance operational efficiency.Nokia MX Context uses sensor fusion technology to integrate multimodal data from various sources, delivering real-time AI-driven insights for Industry 4.0 applications. It processes data through Nokia's on-premise edge compute solutions, MXIE and MX Grid, while the MXIE Data Lake stores structured and unstructured data for historical analysis and API-based application access.MX Context includes low-code visual development tools, allowing users to create logical workflows and dashboards with minimal coding. It integrates with Nokia MX Workmate, a Gen-AI assistant that enables natural language interactions with connected workers.Designed as a modular solution, MX Context offers use case-based contextual awareness, with the first two suites focused on tracking & positioning and worker safety.MX Context enhances tracking and positioning by integrating data from Bluetooth Angle-of-Arrival (Nokia HAIP), video-based positioning (Nokia VPOD), GPS, and third-party tracking technologies like HERE HD GNSS and Nordic ID. This fusion provides accurate, continuous tracking across industrial environments, improving asset utilization, inventory management, and material flow.For worker safety, MX Context processes real-time sensor data from Nokia VPOD, gyroscopes, accelerometers, microphones, and third-party applications. AI-powered situational awareness helps detect potential incidents, enabling automatic alerts, emergency notifications, and real-time guidance to improve workplace safety.Nokia is also expanding its industrial router portfolio with new multi-sensory variants featuring accelerometers, gyroscopes, voltmeters, and environmental sensors. These routers enhance machine insights and leverage advanced GNSS chips for precise outdoor positioning.Wednesday NOK closed at $4.9 or 1.8% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX