TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. announced it has entered into a joint research agreement with Quantinuum K.K., Keio University, SoftBank Corp., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Yokohama National University, and LQUOM, Inc. The collaboration aims to achieve deployable and scalable quantum information processing by connecting multiple quantum devices in a practical environment.Quantum technology is poised to revolutionize information processing across computing, communication, and measurement, which are essential for scientific and technological progress. In computing, practical quantum computers are expected to emerge soon, operating alongside traditional classical computers and paving the way for their commercial use. Despite this advancement, a single quantum computer will have limited processing capacity and may face service interruptions due to malfunctions or maintenance. Therefore, it's crucial to connect multiple devices to enhance processing capabilities and ensure flexible operation and management.Additionally, photons-elementary particles of light-are used to transmit quantum information; however, they are often lost over long distances. Quantum repeater technology addresses this issue by enabling the transmission of quantum information over extended distances.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX