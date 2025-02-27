New, high-tech materials recovery facility to boost Australian Capital Territory's (ACT) circular economy. Once online the state of the art materials recycling facility (MRF) will recycle 2.3 million tonnes of materials over 20 years from Canberra's residents and nearby councils in the Southern Tablelands and South Coast. Combined with an energy saving rooftop solar, the facility will reduce carbon emissions by more than 26,000 tonnes every year.

A recycling revolution is coming to the ACT after Veolia signed a contract worth more than $850 million to build, operate and maintain a new state-of-the-art materials recycling facility (MRF) in Hume. More than 2.3 million tonnes of mixed household recycling is expected to be processed by Veolia in the first 20 years of its operation, which equates to a reduction of 520.000 tonnes in greenhouse gas emissions the equivalent of driving 289 000 petrol powered cars non-stop for a year.

The new facility is the latest investment by Veolia as part of its global Green Up strategy to depollute, decarbonise and regenerate the environment. It marks the first of many strategic investments being made by Veolia across the country in 2025, with Australia listed as a priority growth area for the Group.

Veolia, a trusted environmental services provider in Australia since 1969, has been proudly serving the Canberra community for three decades. Our dedicated local team brings unparalleled experience and a stellar reputation to the region.

Canberra's new resource recovery facility will separate and sort paper and cardboard, glass, plastic, steel, and aluminium. Its advanced sorting technology, equipped with sophisticated automatic recognition, uses screens to separate paper, laser optical identification with air jets to separate plastics, and powerful magnets to extract metals. It also includes a glass processing plant that removes impurities from used or broken glass and crushes it into small pieces that can be made into new glass products.

These advanced technologies have been adapted from Veolia's best global operations, which are designed to remove contaminants, such as items that can't be recycled due to how they are made, or non recyclables mistakenly put in the recycling bin. This ensures the very highest quality sorting of materials for onwards processing into new products.

"As the global champion of ecological transformation, Veolia will bring world leading technology to Canberra that will make this materials recovery facility one of the most advanced in Australia and produce the highest purity materials for recycling and resource recovery," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. "This project is part of our GreenUp strategy to invest more in Australia, a priority geographical area for Veolia. The momentum is already very strong: in the first year of GreenUp, Veolia Australia delivered a 7.7% growth in revenue. This new state-of-the-art materials recycling facility will increase local recycling capacity, reduce transport emissions by sorting recycled items locally in Canberra and provide more jobs for the Australian Capital Territory's growing circular economy.

During the construction phase it will create 112 jobs for locals and once completed it will deliver 24 permanent roles as part of the facility's operations.

The new facility has been designed with state-of-the-art fire detection, mitigation and control systems to safeguard the site from fires, which can be caused by items such as lithium batteries or gas bottles which find their way into the recycling stream. Non-recyclable or flammable items should not be disposed of in recycling bins, but it does happen from time to time, warranting the need for these additional safety measures.

Additionally, $28 million over the life of the agreement will be set aside for recycling education programs targeted at school children, and an education centre, so that members of the community can visit for tours and learning on a weekly basis.

The construction program is expected to take 38 months. This includes the demolition of the previous resource recovery facility, which will commence in July this year. Construction of the new facility will commence towards the end of 2025.

This is a bold project for the ACT government, which offers huge community benefits and generates a powerful boost to the region's circular economy.

While serving Canberra's residents it is also expected to recover the resources of neighbouring NSW councils around the Southern Tablelands and South Coast, making it a significant driver of recycling across the region.

Veolia is delighted that the ACT Government has identified the Group as a world leader in this space and given us the opportunity to create a material recovery facility that will elevate the Territory's ability to recover valuable resources and generate circular economy jobs close to home.

The new Materials Recovery Facility is supported by the Australian and ACT Governments through the Recycling Modernisation Fund. The Recycling Modernisation Fund is a national initiative expanding Australia's capacity to sort, process and remanufacture glass, plastic, tyres, paper and cardboard. When combined with co-investment from all states, territories and industry, the Recycling Modernisation Fund will give a $1 billion boost to Australian recycling.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them.

