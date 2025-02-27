Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, is reaffirming its societal and environmental commitments with the publication of its 2024 mission report.

Among the major advances: a first complete carbon footprint, a methodology for measuring avoided CO2 emissions, training for 100% of employees in the code of conduct and numerous local initiatives.

An independent audit confirmed compliance with the Group's objectives, in line with its raison d'être.

Read the mission report here (FR).

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

