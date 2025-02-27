Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
KI-Megamarkt trifft auf Gesundheitsbranche
WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
25.02.25
16:45 Uhr
0,111 Euro
-0,004
-3,06 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
0,1070,12409:24
0,1110,12208:19
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 08:38 Uhr
174 Leser
Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Results for Three & Nine Months Ended 31 Dec 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2024.

Highlights:

Financials

  • The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$6.03 million and no debt as at 31 December 2024.

  • The Company had total assets of US$27.18 million, total liabilities of ~US$82 thousand and total equity of US$26.35 million as at 31 December 2024.

Operations:

South Africa

Block 1

  • Eco announced the acquisition of Block 1, Offshore South Africa Orange Basin, in June 2024. Through its 100% owned subsidiary Azinam South Africa Limited ("Azinam South Africa"), the Company will farm-in and acquire a 75% Working Interest from OrangeBasin Oil and Gas (Proprietary) Limited and will become Operator of a new Exploration Right (the "Block 1Acquisition"). Further updates on the plans for the licenses will be made once the final requisite government approvals have been received.

Block 3B/4B

  • In January 2025, Eco received approval from the Government of the Republic of South Africa, under Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, in relation to Eco's Assignment and Share Cancellation Agreement between Azinam, Africa Oil and Africa Oil SA Corp ("AOSAC"). The conditions precedent to the Exchange Transaction, including requisite regulatory approvals from the Government of the Republic of South Africa, TSX Venture Exchange, applicable Canadian Securities Commissions, and the relevant approvals from the Block 3B/4B Joint Venture Partners, have been satisfied and accordingly, Azinam has assigned the Assigned Interest to AOSAC and in return Africa Oil has transferred the Eco Securities which have been cancelled.

  • Eco now holds a fully carried 5.25% interest in Block 3B/4B Offshore South Africa, reduced from 6.25%. Following the cancellation of Africa Oil's previously held in aggregate, 54,941,744 Common Shares (valued at c. $CAD11.50 million as at 29 July 2024) (the "ShareCancellation") and 4,864,865 Warrants (collectively, the "EcoSecurities"), the outstanding common share capital of the Company is now reduced to 315,231,936 Common Shares and 48,541,666 warrants.

Namibia

  • The previously announced multi-block farm out process for all or part of Eco's four offshore Petroleum Exploration Licences ("PEL"): 97, 98, 99, and 100 is ongoing. Eco holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in each PEL representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

  • Eco continues to receive considerable interest in its licences and is currently assessing options to progress its exploration work programmes that will include potential farm-out partners. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

Guyana

  • Eco continues its discussions with interested parties regarding the farmout initiative for the offshore Orinduik Block. ExxonMobil operator of the adjacent Stabroek block announced Hammerhead as its 7th development project and the first one of heavy oil.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"We continue advancing Eco's promising exploration licenses in key hydrocarbon regions. During the period, we completed our transaction with Africa Oil on Block 3B/4B, securing significant exposure to a multi-billion-barrel prospect. This deal also enabled us to cancel approximately CAD $11.5 million in shares and welcome Emily Ferguson to our Board of Directors.

While the farmout processes are progressing, we are in advanced discussions on potential deals in both Namibia and Guyana and look forward to updating the market in due course. Meanwhile, offshore South Africa, we are excited about the upcoming drilling campaign on Block 3B/4B with our JV partners and the formal issuance of Block 1 in the Orange Basin.

With a strong balance sheet and an additional $11.5 million expected from the 3B/4B deal upon milestone completions, Eco is well-positioned for a dynamic period of exploration and deal making."

The Company's unaudited financial results and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended 31 December 2024 are available for download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

December 31,

March 31,

2024

2024

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,027,801

2,967,005

Short-term investments

75,000

13,107

Government receivable

35,644

26,970

Amounts owing by license partners

165,821

49,578

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

-

38,539

Total Current Assets

6,304,266

3,095,199

Non- Current Assets

Petroleum and natural gas licenses

20,875,860

28,168,439

Total Non-Current Assets

20,875,860

28,168,439

Total Assets

27,180,126

31,263,638

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

829,310

1,163,546

Advances from and amounts owing to license partners

-

81,952

Total Current Liabilities

829,310

1,245,498

Total Liabilities

829,310

1,245,498

Equity

Share capital

122,088,498

122,088,498

Restricted Share Units reserve

920,653

920,653

Warrants

14,778,272

14,778,272

Stock options

2,900,501

2,900,501

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,563,110

)

(1,568,469

)

Accumulated deficit

(112,773,998

)

(109,101,315

)

Total Equity

26,350,816

30,018,140

Total Liabilities and Equity

27,180,126

31,263,638

Income Statement

Three months ended

Nine months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

Interest income

52,081

17

59,592

1,703

52,081

17

59,592

1,703

Operating expenses:

Compensation costs

255,939

208,201

727,251

629,199

Professional fees

64,689

89,877

421,177

388,437

Operating costs, net

550,458

567,682

2,097,699

1,329,063

General and administrative costs

164,086

180,744

478,699

453,786

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

95,695

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(69,861)

(111,839)

7,449

(12,094)

Total operating expenses

965,311

934,665

3,732,275

2,884,086

Operating loss

(913,230)

(934,648)

(3,672,683)

(2,882,383)

Other Non-Operating Charges and Write-downs

Gain on settlement of liability

-

-

-

(200,640)

Fair value change in warrant liability

-

-

-

261,720

Share of losses of associate

-

(166,224)

-

(498,671)

Tax recovery

-

-

-

536,694

Net loss for the period

(913,230)

(1,100,872)

(3,672,683)

(2,783,280)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(38,529)

101,779

5,359

(183,996)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(951,759)

(999,093)

(3,667,324)

(2,967,276)

Basic and diluted net loss per share:

(0.002)

(0.003)

(0.010)

(0.008)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

370,173,680

369,421,234

370,173,680

368,987,135

Cash Flow Statement

Nine months ended

December 31,

2024

2023

Cash flow from operating activities

Net loss from operations

(3,672,683

)

(2,783,280

)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based compensation

-

95,695

Fair value change in warrant liability

-

(261,720

)

Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity

-

498,671

Changes in non???cash working capital:

Government receivable

(8,674

)

4,166

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(334,236

)

(2,897,287

)

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

38,539

1,449,931

Advance from and amounts owing to license partners

(590,482

)

357,449

Cash flow from operating activities

(4,567,536

)

(3,536,375

)

Cash flow from investing activities

Short-term investments

(61,893

)

-

Acquisition of interest in property

(150,000

)

-

Acquisition of Orinduik BV (*)

-

(700,000

)

Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farm-out

7,834,866

2,500,000

Cash flow from investing activities

7,622,973

1,800,000

Cash flow from financing activities

-

-

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,055,437

(1,736,375

)

Foreign exchange differences

5,359

(183,996

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,967,005

4,110,734

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

6,027,801

2,190,363

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Critical accounting estimates

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO

Colin Kinley, COO

Alice Carroll, Executive Director

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

James Bellman

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Detlir Elezi

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Charles Denley-Myerson

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and pending government approval a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



