BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAGHY), a German defense and security electronics company, on Thursday reported an increase in preliminary revenue for the full year.Oliver Dorre, CEO of Hensoldt, said: 'The world continues to be characterized by a multitude of conflict hotspots, and Europe in particular needs to sustainably expand its defense capabilities. The demand for sophisticated electronic defense and security solutions such as those offered by Hensoldt will continue to grow in the coming years. This is reflected in our very high order intake in the 2024 financial year, which significantly exceeded our expectations. Overall, we are ideally positioned to achieve our ambitious target of EUR 5 billion in revenue by 2030.'Excluding items, for the 12-month period, the Hensoldt registered an EBITDA of 405 million euros, higher than the 329 million euros recorded last year. Order intake stood at 2.904 billion euros as against 2.087 billion euros a year ago.Revenue was 2.240 billion euros, up from the previous year's 1.847 billion euros. For the full year, the Board will propose a dividend of 0.50 euro per share, higher than the previous year's 0.40 euro per share.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the company expects revenue of 2.500 to 2.600 billion euros.Hensoldt is scheduled to release its annual financial report on March 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX