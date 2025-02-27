LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) reported full year profit before tax of 320.3 million pounds, down 32.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 6.2 pence compared to 9.9 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items was 418.5 million pounds, down 11.7%. Adjusted earnings per share was 8.4 pence compared to 9.9 pence.For the year to 31 December 2024, revenue was 3.40 billion pounds, down 3.2%. Group completions including JVs were 10,593 compared to 10,848.The Group expects 2025 performance to be in line with market expectations.The 2024 final ordinary dividend of 4.66 pence per share will be paid on 9 May 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 28 March 2025. In combination with the 2024 interim dividend of 4.80 pence per share, this gives total ordinary dividends for the year of 9.46 pence per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX