LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 profit surged from last year, while revenues and Assets under management declined with higher net outflows.Further, the company announced final dividend of 2.2 pence per share, bringing total dividend for the year to 5.4 pence per share, lower than last year's 9.8 pence per share.The company also announced a share buyback programme of around 13 million pounds, or up to 3 percent of issued share capital.On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading at 77.60 pence, down 3.72 percent.For the year, profit before tax surged to 88.3 million pounds from last year's 9.4 million pounds. On an after-tax basis, profit was 65.2 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 12.9 million pounds. Earnings per share were 12.2 pence, compared to loss of 2.5 pence a year ago.Underlying profit before tax decreased 7 percent to 97.5 million pounds from 105.2 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 13.4 pence, compared to 14.8 pence a year ago.Net revenue edged down 1 percent to 364.1 million pounds from 368.8 million pounds last year.Assets under management or AUM decreased 13 percent to 45.3 billion pounds from prior year's 52.2 billion pounds. There were total net outflows of 10.3 billion pounds, compared to prior year's net outflows of 2.2 billion pounds.