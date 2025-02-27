Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the details of its fully funded $5.8M CAD 2025 Exploration Program and overall outlook for the year.

Highlights:

Fully funded 2025 exploration program

Significant drill campaign planned of 12,000-15,000 meters

Expansion of Gold Rock zones along strike and at depth

Drilling at new Mud Lake target which is the northeastern extension of the Gold Rock Camp

Additional testing of high priority regional targets specifically at Hyndman and Sheridon

Till/Soil sampling program testing for regional prospectivity under cover

The Gold Rock drill campaign will be a major focus for exploration during 2025 with more than half of the exploration budget slated to test the structures at depth and continue to expand along trend. We will continue our robust systematic process using new data to adjust and improve the drill targeting as we progress through the year. Drilling will be year-round and in phases to allow data to be integrated into the interpretation.

Regional exploration on our high priority targets will combine detailed mapping and sampling during the summer to better define potential drill targets. Dryden Gold also plans to expand the geophysical studies across other target areas on the property and integrate these into our geological models. Dryden Gold has planned a regional geochemical soil and till sampling program which will allow a better understanding of the gold potential in areas covered by vegetation and will be utilized in regional targeting. The new lidar data and the geochemical dataset will help to focus and prioritize additional early-stage exploration across the large 70,250 hectare property.

"We are very excited to start stepping out along strike to test new targets at Gold Rock. We will use the structural work the Geology team has done to advance the understanding of the high-grade controls to guide our program. Deeper drilling at Elora should help the market to understand that we are in a true Archean Lode gold system. The regional exploration program is important to the Company because we don't just hold a project in the Dryden Gold District, we hold a strategic and prolific 70,250 hectares. We also feel we have the best positioned land package in the district and want to grow our pipeline of exploration targets," stated Maura Kolb, President of Dryden Gold.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information, go to our website www.drydengold.com.

