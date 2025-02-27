MATT ADAMS ELEVATED TO GLOBAL CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; CLARE CHAPMAN APPOINTED ASSEMBLY EUROPE CEO

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, the global media agency within the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) network, announced today that industry trailblazer and Europe CEO Matt Adams has been elevated to Global Chief Operating Officer. Media veteran and Europe Chief of Staff Clare Chapman has been promoted to Europe CEO. Adams and Chapman report to Global CEO Rick Acampora and their appointments are effective immediately.

Adams Steps into Global Leadership

Adams brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having served as CEO of Assembly Europe since 2023. Under his leadership, the agency has experienced remarkable growth across key markets, cementing its reputation as a leader in delivering integrated, high-impact solutions tailored to the complexities of regional and global audiences. As Assembly Europe CEO, Adams expanded media operations into Poland, integrating Brand New Galaxy under the Assembly umbrella as Assembly Digital Commerce, and secured marquee clients such as Estée Lauder Companies and Pipedrive. Additionally, Adams played a key role in attaining B Corp certification in Europe, reinforcing Assembly's commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Adams is regarded for combining operational rigor with a deep understanding of client needs and market dynamics. Beyond operations, Adams' remit as Global COO includes commercial leadership, building a global community focused on changing the assumed industry narratives and bringing agency remuneration much closer to client business growth. He will also oversee Assembly's global media partnerships, fostering relationships that support regional client innovation and leadership across core offerings such as cloud, brand and performance media and data, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of media excellence. Further, Adams will continue to oversee Assembly's Global Delivery offering, which includes more than 1,000 experts across India, Egypt, and the Philippines.

"Matt has been a driving force behind Assembly's European success, and his leadership is pivotal to our global growth trajectory," said Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly. "His promotion to Global COO is a testament to his ability to inspire teams, lead with vision, and deliver results. We are excited to see the global impact of his leadership."

Adams added, "I'm honoured to step into the Global COO role at such an exciting time for Assembly. Our teams around the world are doing extraordinary work, and I'm eager to help elevate our operational excellence and create even greater opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and growth."

Chapman Takes the Helm in Europe

Based in London, Chapman steps into her role with a clear focus: accelerating growth, deepening client partnerships, and driving meaningful impact across Europe and the UK. She takes on responsibility for Assembly Europe's product, client services, new business, marketing, activation, people, and consultancy teams-bringing these functions together to create seamless, strategic solutions for brands. With all of Adams' direct reports under her leadership, she is dedicated to continuing to scale Assembly's presence in the region and making it an indispensable partner in an evolving media landscape.

A two-time agency CEO with more than 25 years in media, Chapman has a proven track record of securing major business wins and leading integrated teams to deliver real results. She's held leadership roles at Maxus, Essence, and Carat, where she helped brands navigate complexity and unlock growth. Known for her direct, decisive, and empathetic leadership style, she is committed to fostering a culture where teams thrive, innovation flourishes, and clients gain a competitive edge.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Assembly at such a pivotal time," said Chapman. "The agency's momentum in Europe is undeniable, and I look forward to working with our talented teams to build on this success, drive innovation, and create real impact for our clients."

Acampora adds, "Clare is a phenomenal leader with the experience, vision, and energy to propel Assembly Europe forward. I have no doubt that she will take the agency to even greater heights, and I look forward to seeing her impact in this next chapter."

For more information, please contact:

Jess Santini

Jess.santini@assemblyglobal.com

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world's most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629015/Assembly___Matt_and_Clare.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430305/assembly_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/matt-adams-elevated-to-global-chief-operating-officer-clare-chapman-appointed-assembly-europe-ceo-302386805.html