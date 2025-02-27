WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $453 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $579 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.Excluding items, Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $453 million or $2.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.788 billion from $2.912 billion last year.Bath & Body Works, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $453 Mln. vs. $579 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.09 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.788 Bln vs. $2.912 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 and $0.43Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX