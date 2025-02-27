WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $25.34 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $39.13 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.78 million or $1.27 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $311.46 million from $302.70 million last year.Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $25.34 Mln. vs. $39.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $311.46 Mln vs. $302.70 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX