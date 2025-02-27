WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):Earnings: -$31.09 million in Q4 vs. $18.19 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.64 in Q4 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $25.22 million or $1.27 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.19 per share Revenue: $42.81 million in Q4 vs. $28.10 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX