Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces MOU for Preferred Cloud Computing Partnership and Strategic Investment in Henon Financial Technologies

Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Henon Financial Technologies Inc. ("Henon") to establish a preferred cloud compute partnership. In alignment with the preferred cloud compute partnership, Alset AI has committed to making a capital investment in the Company by participating in Henon's upcoming capital raise, which Henon expects to close on or about March 31, 2025.

As part of the preferred cloud compute partnership, Alset AI's flagship cloud computing business will develop tailored AI-driven solutions to support Henon's ongoing technological and operational needs. This collaboration is a critical step in leveraging Alset AI's advanced cloud infrastructure business, to drive innovation within Henon's financial technology ecosystem.

Henon is creating cutting edge AI-driven software solutions, for private equity and credit firms making it an ideal partner for Alset AI's cloud computing platform. By aligning with Henon, Alset AI strengthens its presence in the fintech sector, unlocking opportunities for high-performance AI-driven financial applications that require scalable, secure, and intelligent cloud solutions.

"Formalizing a preferred cloud computing partnership with Henon is aligned to Alset AI's strategy, and is very exciting for us," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "This potential agreement allows us to deploy our flagship cloud compute business in a way that creates long-term value for both companies. We are also committing an initial investment in Henon, with the potential for further investment as the relationship develops and Henon continues to scale."

"Our comprehensive data-to-decision platform provides our clients with unparalleled speed to insights and decision-making," said Peter Zwicker, co-founder and head of product at Henon. "To achieve this, securing reliable cloud compute and storage is strategically and geographically important. This partnership with Alset AI will help accomplish that goal and provide a growth pathway both financially and operationally in the years to come."

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

About Henon Financial Technologies Inc.

Henon is a leading provider of AI-driven software solutions for private equity and credit firms, offering advanced portfolio monitoring, reporting, and model-driven insights. By blending technical innovation with financial expertise, Henon transforms financial complexity into clarity, providing intelligence to move faster and invest smarter. Henon supports a global network of clients from offices in Toronto, Chicago and Montreal.

