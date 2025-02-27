Anzeige
WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834
February 27, 2025
iZafe Group's Board Member Magnus Engman Purchases 200,000 Shares

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group's board member, Magnus Engman, acquired 200,000 B-shares in the company on February 26, at a total value of 52,459 SEK (0.262 SEK per share).

The acquisition is a clear signal of Magnus long-term confidence in iZafe's strategy and future potential. His total holding now amounts to 200,000 B-shares.

"I see great potential in iZafe's continued development and want to demonstrate my commitment by investing in the company. We have a clear growth strategy, and I am convinced that we are creating long-term value for our shareholders," says Magnus Engman.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

