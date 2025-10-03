Anzeige
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834 | Ticker-Symbol: M02
03.10.25 | 07:58
0,039 Euro
-3,00 % -0,001
ACCESS Newswire
03.10.2025
iZafe Group Board Members Acquire Shares

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that the company's board members have collectively acquired 156,000 B-shares in the company at an average price of approximately SEK 0.55 per share.

"The fact that the entire board has chosen to increase its ownership is a clear signal of our shared commitment and confidence in iZafe's strategy and future. We see great potential in the company's continued development and, through our investments, want to demonstrate that we fully support the path that has been set out," says Richard Wolff, Chairman of the Board of iZafe Group.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

