iZafe Group strengthens its Nordic expansion through strategic partnership and first major deal in Norway

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - announces that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Vakt og Alarm, one of Norway's most established providers of safety and alarm services for the care and welfare sector. Through the partnership, Vakt og Alarm will be responsible for the distribution, installation, and support of the Dosell medication dispenser in Norway, while iZafe Group focuses on product development and deeper integrations with healthcare and welfare systems.

The partnership builds on Dosell's existing integration with the UMO platform and the upcoming transition to the next-generation UMOcx. This enables fast, secure, and scalable implementation in Norwegian municipalities and meets the growing need for safe and digitalized medication management across the country.

As an early confirmation of the partnership's strength, iZafe Group and Vakt og Alarm have already secured their first joint procurement in Norway. The procurement covers six municipalities with an initial volume of approximately 100 Dosell units. This represents a significant first deal and an important reference for the continued expansion in the Norwegian market.

The standstill period runs until 28 November, and the agreement is scheduled to enter into force on 1 February 2026.

This initial success clearly demonstrates that iZafe Group's strategy - combining deep technical integration with strong local presence through partners - is already delivering tangible results in the early stages of the company's expansion in Norway.

- "We are pleased to initiate this collaboration with iZafe Group and see Dosell as a valuable addition to our range of safety solutions. With Dosell, we can offer our customers a proven and user-friendly solution for secure medication management - fully aligned with our mission to contribute to a safer everyday life for both users and care staff," says Lillian S Lien, CEO of Vakt og Alarm AS.

With this first joint deal, iZafe Group and Vakt og Alarm are laying the foundation for a long-term and expanding collaboration in Norway. The procurement clearly shows how Dosell can be rapidly implemented and scaled within Norwegian care services and marks the beginning of a broader market establishment.

About Vakt og Alarm

Vakt og Alarm AS was founded in 1990 and is a leading Norwegian provider of safety and alarm services for the care and welfare sector. The company has delivered solutions to more than 250 municipalities across Norway and is headquartered in Etne. With an experienced team and a strong focus on quality and availability, Vakt og Alarm contributes to increased safety for both users and care staff throughout the country.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Press Norge

Attachments

iZafe Group strengthens its Nordic expansion through strategic partnership and first major deal in Norway

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/izafe-group-strengthens-its-nordic-expansion-through-strategic-partne-1105585