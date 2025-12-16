iZafe Group AB - Exercise of Warrants Under LTIP 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) (the "Company") announces that all participants in the Company's long-term incentive program LTIP 2023 have exercised their Series A warrants for subscription of shares in the Company.

LTIP 2023 was approved by the extraordinary general meeting held on 21 December 2023 and comprised a total of 7,907,877 warrants, divided into three series (A-C). Through the exercise of Series A warrants, employees and key personnel within the Group have now subscribed for and paid for their shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the program.

The Series A warrants under LTIP 2023 could only be exercised after a predefined share price target had been achieved. The share price target for Series A warrants corresponded to 250 percent of the average volume-weighted price of the Company's B share during the period from 7 to 20 December 2023, amounting to SEK 0.66 per B share. The share price target for Series A has been met, as the average closing price during the ten trading days preceding the first day of subscription amounted to SEK 0.671, thereby exceeding the share price target. The share price targets established for Series B and Series C warrants have not been met, and the Series B and Series C warrants have therefore lapsed without being exercised.

The exercise of Series A warrants has been carried out at the quota value of SEK 0.05 per B share, resulting in total subscription proceeds of SEK 263,595.90 to the Company. Following registration, the number of B shares in the Company will increase by 5,271,918, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 1.40 percent of the voting rights and 1.42 percent of the total number of shares in the Company. The total number of shares will thereby increase from 365,214,432 to 370,486,350 and the share capital will increase from SEK 18,260,721.60 to SEK 18,524,317.50 following registration.

"Being able to complete the incentive program is both well-deserved and very positive. Over several years, our employees have demonstrated strong commitment and dedication, while also prioritizing the Company's long-term development by accepting a demanding workload with significant responsibility. LTIP 2023 is therefore an important tool for creating shared ownership and a long-term incentive that keeps the organization motivated and invested in the Company's continued journey. The Board views this as a key element in building further on the stable foundation now in place, where the progress made over time has gradually created a strong business pipeline and solid conditions for Dosell to become an increasingly natural choice for municipalities and other stakeholders going forward," says Richard Wolff, Chairman of the Board of iZafe Group AB.

Registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) and Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to be completed during December 2025.

